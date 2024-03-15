Post 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review: RB targets for the Bills

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review series continues with the playmakers on offense, this time with an evaluation of the running backs. Remember, if you missed any of the previous articles in this series find them here:

The Buffalo Bills currently have starting running back James Cook, former 2020 third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, Darrynton Evans, and just re-signed Ty Johnson in free agency. Regardless, the Bills will likely still have to bring in two or three more RBs this offseason. This makes me think it’s likely that One Bills Drive will draft a running back in 2024.

I still don’t think they should touch one on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft, especially with no third-round pick. Day 3 RBs still have upside and I suspect they might find one that will stick on their 53-man roster. Here are some RB prospects I like on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

For reference:

Day 1 = Round 1

Day 2 = Rounds 2 & 3

Day 3 = Rounds 4-7

Day 1 Considerations

I don’t think any RBs should be selected on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Day 2 Considerations

I don’t think the Bills should draft any RBs on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Day 3 Considerations

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Purdue)

Tracy Jr. posted top-tier numbers in his athletic tests at the combine and improved his draft stock. He is a converted WR to RB and shows exciting flashes of big-play ability. The elusiveness and power he blends with his “never say die” running attitude make him an intriguing prospect. The Purdue product who only has one year being a full-time RB has the potential to develop into an NFL starter if given the chance.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 209 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical jump: 40”

Broad jump: 10’4”

3-cone drill: 6.81 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.06 seconds

Dillon Johnson (Washington)

Johnson packs a punch and projects to be the “thunder” to someone’s “lightning” in an NFL backfield duo. Johnson doesn’t have the speed or quickness to necessarily become a feature back, but he has good vision and balance. His big stature, toughness, and contact balance allow him to grind out yards and be effective in short-yardage or run-out-the-clock situations. The Bills have shown a desire to utilize someone in this role in recent seasons, and maybe they try to go younger instead of signing a veteran. Johnson will likely be a late-round prospect.

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 217 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

Vertical jump: 31.5”

Broad jump: 9’9”

MarShawn Lloyd (USC)

Lloyd can fly at 220 pounds. He has the potential to be a late-round running back who comes out of nowhere to land a starting role on offense. Lloyd doesn’t have much tread on his tires — and given he lands in the right situation, he can thrive. If a team falls in love with Lloyd’s traits, he could come off the board on Day 2, but he may be around for the Bills on the beginning of Day 3. Lloyd can rip off chunk yards with his speed but also has the muscle to fight for extra yardage in tight spaces.

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 220 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

10-yard split: 1.56 seconds

Vertical jump: 36”

Broad jump: 9’10”

USC’s MarShawn Lloyd is one of the best space players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Explosive and elusive with impressive contact balance.



Kimani Vidal (Troy)

Vidal is a compact back who runs with impressive power for his size. His contact balance is off the charts and he combines that with good vision — both of which helped him produce eye-popping numbers his senior year at Troy. Vidal posted 1,661 rushing yards on 295 carries (5.6 ypc) and 14 touchdowns. Vidal’s size and coming from a small school will likely make him a late-round draft pick but, if inserted into the right role, he could end up being an immediate asset as a passing-down role player for an NFL team. He also did every athletic test at the combine, which I like.

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 213 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical jump: 37.5”

Broad jump: 10’0”

3-cone drill: 7.01 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.15 seconds

Bench press: 18 reps

I already know that Troy RB Kimani Vidal is going to be one of my most owned rookies this offseason!



A tough runner with great contact balance who has the ability to make a man miss & also has capable hands as a receiver!



Miyan Williams (Ohio State)

Williams may not find himself drafted, but I think he might be worth a late-round flyer given he passes his medical exams. Williams was invited to the combine but didn’t participate because he was still recovering from surgery to fix his osteochondritis dissecans problems. Some may critique size, speed, or lack of elusiveness, but that's okay because with Miyan Williams you know what you’re going to get. He’s a one-cut runner who has a knack for finding holes — and when he hits the hole he runs with urgency and downhill power. I like the way he ran when healthy at Ohio State, and given the right role he has the chance to stick to an NFL roster.

Height: 5’8 12”

Weight: 229 pounds

Miyan Williams at Ohio State (2020-2023)

258 rushes

1554 rushing yards (6 YPC)

18 REC

143 REC yards

20 rushing tds

1 CFP touchdown

In summary

The Bills have some space in their RB room for more bodies behind James Cook, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they draft a RB on Day 3 of the NFL draft. In a couple of years, they will have to decide if they want to re-sign Cook. If they find a late-round gem in this year's draft it could help them reset the money they allocate to RB and keep the situation on a rookie pay scale.

