Buffalo Bills free-agent signing analysis: LB Nicholas Morrow

The Buffalo Bills have announced a flurry of moves already, the most prominent of which have been emotion-filled departures. Numerous new contracts are on the books for Buffalo but until now these were modified deals, new contracts for 2023 players, or returning familiar faces (hi Mitch Trubisky).

The first new face to the locker room for 2024 is linebacker Nicholas Morrow. Morrow was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles, but Buffalo will be his fourth stop with time also spent between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

It’s unlikely Morrow is in town for much more than depth with Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard on the roster, but let’s take a look at some film to see what the latest addition to the Bills’ roster brings to the table.

Play 1 — Pursuit

I love clips against the Bills because it’s so much easier to have a handle on the quality of competition the player is facing. Here, Buffalo had a great blocking setup to get running back James Cook a good chunk of yardage to the edge. Nicholas Morrow was quick to assess the play and pursue.

He’s not a torpedo, but he is fast enough to catch up to Cook and slip in behind left tackle Dion Dawkins to make the tackle. It saved a couple yards at best, but credit where it’s due.

Play 2 — Pass coverage

Bills fans should very vividly remember this play. Cook had this touchdown all the way until he didn’t. Morrow had a tough start to this play with wide receiver Gabe Davis creating a bit of a pick. Morrow navigated around it well but didn’t have the ability to keep up.

Play 3 — Attack the run

Here’s some A.J. Klein-esque play from Morrow. The play was diagnosed well, Morrow was able to play fast and attack, and he slipped in to help stop this play from going anywhere.

Play 4 — Physics matter

This is not a knock on Morrow (see below as well) who does as well as you can expect when hit by someone roughly 100 pounds more massive than you are. Morrow’s recovery was reasonable as well.

On paper, Morrow is lighter than the presumed starting linebackers and gives up more on the physics side of things than many linebackers who are already on the wrong side of the ledger in many collisions.

Play 5 — Stopping a freight train

Making a solo tackle on quarterback Josh Allen in the open field is a feather in anyone’s cap. This showed good form, no hesitation (even though he’s targeting a quarterback), and excellent finish.

Play 6 — Pass rush

This doesn’t look like a highlight but there’s quite a bit I do like here. The initial impact wasn’t Morrow ending up on his backside (see above for physics-related conversation). The angle of attack helped limit the amount of force his opponent could even attempt, and Morrow absorbed well what was there. More impressive was Morrow’s churning hands keeping him clean so he could bob around looking for ways to impact the play.

Play 7 — Coverage zone

To shut down the middle of the field in passing situations you need to have either elite instincts (Matt Milano) or the wingspan of a pterodactyl (Tremaine Edmunds). I don’t think Morrow has either. I bring this up because as fans of the Buffalo Bills we’ve frankly been spoiled.

This was reasonable coverage in that Morrow shrank the passing window the football could sneak through. It didn’t eliminate the window entirely but, again, we’ve been spoiled.

Play 8 — TFL

If you know me, you know I love TFLs as much as QB hits and sacks. Setting the context for this play, the game was effectively over and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were trying to run out the clock.

On this 3rd & Short situation, a first down would have taken it from “effectively over” to “over.” Morrow did a great job knifing in and making the play. You have to admire the intensity of the play too when the final outcome is already determined.

The Final Straw

A term I’ve seen a good deal this offseason in relation to signings and such is that it’s “mid.” For those of you without a teenager at home to learn new slang, it’s roughly equivalent to my generation’s usage of the word “meh.” I could see that description in play here. Here are some thoughts on that when it comes to Nicholas Morrow.

The emotional impact of something that’s “mid” or “meh” is that it doesn’t move the needle. Morrow is depth and nothing I saw on film moves the needle for me in terms of what his presence means for the Bills. That’s a good thing. We’ve had the luxury of watching a great team for years. Not moving the needle for a team with a high standard is where you want to be for most transactions. Morrow is respectable depth, has experience on special teams, and could even be part of sub-packages with an attacking focus.