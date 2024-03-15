Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: St. Patrick’s Day

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day and Western New York and Buffalo has a large Irish population, like most northern Rust Belt regions.

I’m very Irish, and I named my son Patrick. For the last several years, I haven’t hit the bars. It’s amateur hour out there, and people just get too sloppy for me.

At home, I make a mean corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes in the crock (this year I have to bake it, I think), and a shepherd’s pie for the young’nes. I enjoy a few pints of Guinness.

My favorite movie to watch is “The Quiet Man” because it’s so beautifully filmed on location in Ireland. Director John Ford frames the scenery so delightfully and Maureen O’Hara is stunning.

I’ve got a few Irish music playlists, depending on if my wife is listening (mostly instrumental) and if she’s not (all my favorite thickly accented songs she can’t stand). I tend to gravitate toward the sadder tunes because it makes the happier ones even more joyful when they pop in.

Anyway, let me know if you have St. Patrick’s Day traditions.

Let us know in the comments section about the topic of the weekend or literally talk about anything else you want. It’s our weekend open thread.

