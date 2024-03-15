DT Sebastian Joseph-Day pays Buffalo Bills a free-agent visit

On Friday, two days after the 2024 NFL year officially started, the Buffalo Bills hosted 28-year-old free-agent defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day at One Bills Drive.

The Bills hosted veteran DT Sebastian Joseph-Day on a free agent visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2024

The 6’4”, 310-pound defensive lineman was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. In three seasons with the Rams, Joseph-Day started 38 games and recorded 137 combined tackles along with six sacks. However, his 2021 season was cut short (with just seven games played) when the Rams placed him on Injured Reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Joseph-Day moved across town to play with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, starting 16 games, tallying two sacks, a safety, an interception, and a fumble recovery to go along with 56 combined tackles. Joseph-Day started the 2023 season still with the Chargers but despite 32 tackles and three sacks, Los Angeles waived him on December 22. Most recently, Joseph-Day played two games for the San Francisco 49ers and recorded five tackles in the pair of contests he played after being claimed off waivers on December 26.

With One Bills Drive losing defensive end Leonard Floyd, and defensive tackles Tim Settle Jr. plus Poona Ford in the last two days, it’s not surprising that they’re looking to add some depth to their defensive line. In addition to three free agents signing elsewhere, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph, as well as defensive end Shaq Lawson are all still unsigned two days into the new year.

At the time of writing, the Bills only have five defensive linemen on their roster — although they do have defensive tackle Eli Ankou and defensive end Kameron Cline, both of whom were on Buffalo’s practice squad last season, signed to futures contracts.

Signing Joseph-Day, who comes with 71 total games played, 11 sacks, 129 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles over the past five seasons — and who has postseason experience having played in Super Bowl 58 as a member of the 49ers — could be the next move for Bills general manager Brandon Beane.