Post 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review: QB targets for the Bills

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review series makes a quick pit stop to review the quarterback position. Remember, if you missed any of the previous articles in this series find them here:

The Buffalo Bills have superstar quarterback Josh Allen at the helm of their offense, so I won’t spend too much time reviewing this position. The Bills just brought back Mitch Trubisky, their second-string QB from three years ago, to be Josh Allen’s backup for the next two years. Trubisky is a capable backup who could hold the ship afloat for a few games if Josh Allen were ever to get hurt and miss time. The Bills also have practice squad QB, Shane Buechele, on their current roster. The Bills don’t need to draft a QB this year, and I don’t expect them to. However, if they were to draft one, here are some candidates they could target to compete for a practice squad spot.

For reference:

Day 1 = Round 1

Day 2 = Rounds 2 & 3

Day 3 = Rounds 4-7

Day 1 Considerations

None. What a relief that we’re no longer trying to project what QB the Bills should target in Round 1.

Day 2 Considerations

Don’t even think about it.

Day 3 Considerations

All of these players should only be considered late on Day 3.

Joe Milton III (Tennessee)

I’m guessing a team will fall in love with Milton’s physical talents and draft him higher than I would want the Bills to draft him, but if Milton is there with the Bills’ sixth- or seventh-round pick I wouldn’t mind if the team drafted him. Milton has a cannon for an arm and also has some play-making abilities with his legs. He has some crazy highlights but is very inconsistent. Milton would be the prototypical “developmental project” — but a few years of tutelage under Josh Allen might help him dial in his talents.

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 235 pounds

Vertical jump: 35”

Broad jump: 10’1”

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III showed off his arm this weekend at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/QGMCWL7jSr — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2024

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)

Hartman isn’t the most physically gifted QB, but he is capable of extending plays and being more than just a pocket passer. He seems to process coverages at a decent clip, but his lack of arm talent might become a problem in the NFL. Hartman has a chance to latch on somewhere and be a serviceable backup in his career. Credit to him for doing every athletic test besides the bench press at the combine, especially since he was the only QB in his group to run the 40-yard dash.

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 211 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.80 seconds

10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

Vertical jump: 28.5”

Broad jump: 9’1”

3-cone drill: 7.19 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds

Kedon Slovis (BYU)

Slovis made himself some money at the combine. Not only did he show that he’s a “plus” athlete at the QB position, but he also had a fantastic throwing session. Slovis routinely placed balls on the money, showing adept touch on a variety of routes. Slovis still has plenty of work left to do if he’s going to land on a 53-man roster, but his combine performance may have just helped him get drafted.

Height: 6’2 1/2”

Weight: 223 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds (first)

10-yard split: 1.58 seconds (first)

Vertical jump: 30”

Broad jump: 9’10”

Kedon Slovis is a QB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.31 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 65 out of 922 QB from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day still pending.https://t.co/skdmglCtC8 pic.twitter.com/HG7vaPsD3R — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2024

In summary

I doubt the Bills will draft a quarterback this year because there’s no need to. They have their star signal caller, a capable backup, and a practice squad player to throw in the mix if needed. For training camp and preseason, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills brought in a UDFA to compete for a practice squad spot. Thank you, Josh Allen, for being incredibly awesome.

Next up, we wrap up this positional series with offensive linemen!