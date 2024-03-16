The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, and in the early going, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has primarily focused on retaining several key internal free agents, including defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, cornerback Cam Lewis, tight end Quintin Morris, and running back Ty Johnson.

Beane has also made moves to improve the roster, including signing free-agent wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, but one of the best ways for Buffalo to improve its roster is through its 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by running through the latest batch of mock drafts.

More fun with mock NFL Drafts

Identifying which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, including hearing from various NFL Draft experts and pundits on who they think Buffalo should select at pick No. 28.

Why Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Nicholas Morrow signed

Hear from newly signed free agents Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Nicholas Morrow on what made the Buffalo Bills an attractive destination in free agency, including why Samuel can’t wait to bring his “dynamic” traits to Buffalo’s offense, and how Hollins and Morrow are excited to be part of Buffalo’s “winning culture.”

Even more Bills News

Former Bills center Mitch Morse on why his release from Buffalo made sense from a business perspective, how Brandon Beane has been practicing a patient strategy so far in free agency, find out where former Bills Tyrel Dodson, Trent Sherfield, and Poona Ford landed in free agency, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings