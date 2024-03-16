The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, and in the early going, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has primarily focused on retaining several key internal free agents, including defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, cornerback Cam Lewis, tight end Quintin Morris, and running back Ty Johnson.
Beane has also made moves to improve the roster, including signing free-agent wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, but one of the best ways for Buffalo to improve its roster is through its 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by running through the latest batch of mock drafts.
More fun with mock NFL Drafts
Identifying which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, including hearing from various NFL Draft experts and pundits on who they think Buffalo should select at pick No. 28.
- Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Watch 4.0 | 2024 - BuffaloBills.com
- Who might Bills target in the NFL Draft? Mock offseason, Part 2 - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Rome Odunze cracks top 5, Packers move up for Cooper DeJean - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings use second first-round pick to trade into top 5 for QB, two AFC teams move up - CBSSports.com
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Williams, Daniels, Maye fly off board early for Kyle Dvorchak - NBC Sports
- NFL mock draft 2024 tracker: Projections for every team's 1st-round pick - USA Today
- 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings Sell the Farm for Drake Maye, Bengals Replace Tee Higgins - Pro Football Network
Why Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Nicholas Morrow signed
Hear from newly signed free agents Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Nicholas Morrow on what made the Buffalo Bills an attractive destination in free agency, including why Samuel can’t wait to bring his “dynamic” traits to Buffalo’s offense, and how Hollins and Morrow are excited to be part of Buffalo’s “winning culture.”
- WR Curtis Samuel believes he can bring ‘dynamic’ traits to Bills offense - BuffaloBills.com
- Curtis Samuel: “Ready to Be a Part of Something Special” - BuffaloBills.com
- Instant Reaction: Curtis Samuel signs with the Bills! | 1 on 1 with Maddy Glab - BuffaloBills.com
- ‘The winning culture’ | WR Mack Hollins and LB Nick Morrow share their decision to sign with Buffalo - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills sign WR Mack Hollins & LB Nicholas Morrow to one-year deals - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills News
Former Bills center Mitch Morse on why his release from Buffalo made sense from a business perspective, how Brandon Beane has been practicing a patient strategy so far in free agency, find out where former Bills Tyrel Dodson, Trent Sherfield, and Poona Ford landed in free agency, and more!
- Mitch Morse: Release by Buffalo Bills made sense on ‘business side’ - Buffalo News
- Bills GM Brandon Beane’s newest free agency signings are part of patient strategy - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills lose Tyrel Dodson to Seahawks, Trent Sherfield to Vikings, Poona Ford to Chargers - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills Host Los Angeles Chargers Ex Sebastian Joseph-Day For Free Agency Visit - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2024 free-agent analysis: WR Mack Hollins - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Quarterbacks - Buffalo Rumblings
- What if... Josh Allen Quarterbacked the 2010 Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day pays Buffalo Bills a free-agent visit - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Buffalo Bills DT Tim Settle Jr. signs two-year deal with Houston Texans - Buffalo Rumblings
- Mitch Trubisky contract details: Where does Bills backup rank on QB salary list? - Buffalo Rumblings
- New numbers for Buffalo Bills CB Kaiir Elam, QB Mitch Trubisky - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...