Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

The league year officially began on Wednesday, and the Buffalo Bills have been busy addressing their roster needs, retaining several key internal free agents — including defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and cornerback Cam Lewis —and bringing in a pair of wide receivers — Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins — and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

We introduced Bills fans to Samuel and Hollins, broke down the contract extension starting left tackle Dion Dawkins signed, and found out where former Bills like Mitch Morse, Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, Leonard Floyd, Tyrel Dodson and Dane Jackson signed.

We also identified a few wide receivers, linebackers and cornerbacks who stood out at the NFL Scouting Combine, explored which college prospects general manager Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott met with at the Combine, continued with our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday