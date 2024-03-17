Vibe check: Does the signing of Curtis Samuel change your appetite for a WR as the Bills’ top draft pick?

The Buffalo Bills’ largest signing of free agency thus far (and likely the largest signing of he entire offseason) by pure salary value was wide receiver Curtis Samuel, previously of the Washington Commanders. Samuel signed a three-year, $24 million contract with Buffalo worth up to a maximum of $30 million. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers when Bills general manager Brandon Beane was the assistant GM in Carolina and the speedy wide receiver played under current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady when Brady was the OC in Carolina under Matt Rhule.

The familiarity that the current Buffalo organization has with Samuel, and he with them, might give the Bills a different direction early in the 2024 NFL Draft than what has been assumed (or hoped) by many fans of the team. The #WRTrain has been headed full speed into the station, with that position group getting the most attention from Bills Mafia, media, and content creators at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN this past February and the most love in the many, many draft simulations popping up across social media.

But even if the Curtis Samuel signing moves the needle for the team in regards to their direction early in the upcoming NFL Draft, does it move the needle for the fans?

I’ll outline arguments both for and against; you tell me which one, if either, applies to your line of thinking and if not, where your head is currently:

An argument FOR the Curtis Samuel signing changing your opinion on the Bills’ best direction at the top of the upcoming NFL Draft:

The Bills’ depth chart at wide receiver currently stands as follows:

Stefon Diggs

Curtis Samuel

Khalil Shakir

Mack Hollins

Justin Shorter

Andy Isabella

K.J. Hamler

Tyrell Shavers

Bryan Thompson

The Bills’ depth chart at edge rusher currently stands as follows:

Gregory Rousseau

Von Miller

A.J. Epenesa

Jonathan Kingsley

Kameron Cline

The Bills’ depth chart at safety currently stands as follows:

Taylor Rapp

Cam Lewis

Damar Hamlin

Kendall Willliamson

Are we 100% sure wide receiver is the biggest need on the team right now? The edge rusher room is feeling a little sparse even after re-signing Epenesa, and the safety room looks like the ending of a emotionally brutal “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” episode. If “passing and stopping the pass” is the key to winning in the NFL in 2024 (and it is), the Bills appear to have a better chance of passing the ball effectively with the receiver corps that they have versus stopping the pass effectively with the pass rushing and coverage group displayed above.

Curtis Samuel may not light the world on fire as a 1,200-yard receiver for the team, but his addition combined with the emergence of Khalil Shakir as a trustworthy and competent target for the team makes the Bills much more well-equipped to pass the ball than stop the pass.

It’s a great wide receiver class without question, but great wide receiver classes are becoming more and more frequent. In addition, it being such a good class means you can get a contributor later on in the draft. Can you say the same thing about a late Day 2 defensive end? How about a Day 3 safety? How many Puka Nacuas or Amon-Ra St. Browns happen in classes that aren’t as deep?

If the top pick is devoted to the top need, the Bills should be spending it on a position that’s not a wide receiver.

An argument AGAINST the Curtis Samuel signing changing your opinion on the Bills’ best direction at the top of the upcoming NFL Draft:

The Bills signed a good player at wide receiver.

They also clearly lack established or high-upside players on the defensive line and at safety.

But when they had more established players on defense, it didn’t help them get past the Chiefs and the Bengals in the playoffs.

Like the infamous Kylo Ren meme, the Bills need to keep piling on firepower. They’re not going to “stop” Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs with a highly drafted safety. They just need to score more points. Samuel is a good separation player who can be used in the backfield and is an upgrade in versatility when compared to previous WR2 and current Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Gabe Davis.

But it’s not just about the WR2 position. Stefon Diggs is north of 30 years old, and not even the most fervent Curtis Samuel fans would consider him as someone who could be the heir apparent for Diggs as the WR1 in Buffalo. This is a historically good wide receiver class, and while you can get contributors later on, the Bills aren’t just looking for a contributor now — they’re looking for one who can help the team now and potentially take the mantle from Diggs whenever the production dictates that. For every Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua, there are many Dez Fitpatricks and Tylan Wallaces and Malcolm Perrys. Go big, get the guy, and the offense and Josh Allen can continue their high level of play for years to come, Diggs or no Diggs.

So where do you stand? Is your needle moved by the Samuel signing, or is it “full speed ahead” on the #WRTrain?

...and that’s the way the cookie crumbles. I’m Bruce Nolan with Buffalo Rumblings. You can find me on Twitter and Instagram @BruceExclusive and look for new episodes of “The Bruce Exclusive” every Thursday on the Buffalo Rumblings podcast network!