The Buffalo Bills added world-class speed to their wide receiver room when they agreed with Curtis Samuel on a three-year free-agent deal last week.

While the opportunity to catch passes from Josh Allen certainly was appealing to Samuel, there’s another big reason why Samuel signed with the Bills: his familiarity with general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady from their time together with the Carolina Panthers.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by exploring the strong relationship Samuel has with Brady, and how that helped Buffalo land Samuel in free agency.

Curtis Samuel’s strong ties to OC Joe Brady

Curtis Samuel’s best season in the NFL came during the 2020 season, when current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was calling the plays for the Panthers. That year, Samuel hauled in 77 passes for 851 yards — both career highs — and said working with Brady opened up the different facets of his game. Turns out, knowing a familiar face can impact where an NFL player chooses to sign in free agency, as was the case for Samuel.

“I was super-excited when the opportunity came, having some experience with Joe Brady and Carolina definitely influenced me a lot,” Samuel said.

