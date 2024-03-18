Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills contracts that updated this weekend

The Buffalo Bills had several contracts automatically change over the weekend.

When NFL teams and players do contracts, there are leverage points built in (usually) to force teams into making a decision on a player. For instance, if there is a roster bonus due, the team either needs to release the player or pay that chunk of money. The other mechanism that comes into play is guaranteed money, and the more talented the player, the earlier in the deal they can guarantee future money.

Sometimes, you see those decisions needing to be made quickly after the Super Bowl, but more often than not, Bills general manager Brandon Beane negotiates them a few days into the new league year.

Here are the contract changes and payouts that happened over the weekend:

QB Josh Allen

$6 million roster bonus paid

Entire $14 million of 2025 salary fully guaranteed

The roster bonus became fully guaranteed way back in 2021 and was used as part of Allen’s recent contract restructure to push cap hits into the future. It’s not like the Bills are going to move on from Allen anytime soon, but with the future salary guaranteeing, Allen has a dead cap hit north of $83 million in 2025.

WR Stefon Diggs

$18.5 million in 2024 salary fully guaranteed

In order to move from Diggs at this point, the Bills would need to trade him. Releasing him isn’t an option anymore (not that I ever expected them to). The Bills still have the option to restructure Diggs’ contract at any point, but that would further tie Diggs to Buffalo beyond 2024. I recommended against that earlier this offseason, and so far the Bills have agreed.

DE Von Miller

$6.43 million of 2024 salary fully guaranteed

Originally, Miller was supposed to get the balance of his 2024 salary fully guaranteed. Instead, the Bills reworked Miller’s contracts earlier this month. Instead, the Bills paid him a $7 million roster bonus and lowered his base salary for the season. There was no indication that the Bills pushed Miller’s bonus into multiple years of cap with a restructure. So for Miller, it wasn’t about what happened but what didn’t happen this weekend.

LB Matt Milano

$10 million option bonus paid

This $10 million roster bonus was already fully guaranteed when Milano signed his contract extension last year. Still, not bad to get a $10 million check. His 2024 base salary was also fully guaranteed already.

OT Dion Dawkins

$500,000 roster bonus paid

As you probably know, Dion Dawkins signed a contract extension. Instead of his $500,000 roster bonus paid this past weekend, he got a much more substantial pay day. He received $11 million last week.

DT Ed Oliver

$12.5 million option bonus paid

$8.25 million of 2025 salary now fully guaranteed

Oliver’s 2024 salary fully guaranteed right after the Super Bowl and most of this option bonus was already guaranteed. The option bonus was built in as a cap management strategy. The rest of the 2025 salary guarantees a year from now at the start of the 2025 league year.

TE Dawson Knox

$5 million roster bonus paid

$1.33 million of remaining 2024 salary fully guaranteed

Knox was originally due a $5 million roster bonus this past weekend and the remainder of his 2024 salary was supposed to fully guarantee, but he reworked his deal earlier in March. That roster bonus was turned into a signing bonus and prorated, so nothing happened over the weekend for Knox.

P Sam Martin

$1.55 million in 2024 salary guarantees

Martin’s base salary for 2024 fully guarantees on 3/18. If Martin’s salary guarantees and then he is later cut, Buffalo will still need to pay him. If he signs elsewhere, Buffalo’s obligation (cap and cash) will be lowered by the amount the other team pays. Buffalo signed Matt Haack earlier this month.

From what I can tell, no more contract changes will automatically toll until the start of the season. If a vested veteran is on the opening day roster, his salary for the season becomes fully guaranteed.

After that, we won’t see anything automatic until after the Super Bowl and the start of the 2025 league year.