Buffalo Bills extend DB Taron Johnson

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills cleared more cap space and simultaneously made Taron Johnson the highest-paid slot cornerback in the league. The new deal comes in slightly ahead of Kenny Moore’s contract which was signed just last week.

Bills are signing All-Pro DB Taron Johnson to a three-year extension that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel back, per source. He’s tied to Buffalo through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/2EYes3LgGv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Johnson, who was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has become arguably one of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks, solidifying the thought that general manager Brandon Beane knows how to get the best out of the middle rounds of the NFL draft. Johnson played 11 games in his first season in Buffalo, recording 4 combined tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, and 3 passes defensed. It has been all ascending since then.

Despite a few injury scares, primarily entering concussion protocol more than once this past season, Johnson was able to start all 17 games. His 98 tackles, 8 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles during the 2023 season earned him his second team All-Pro honors.

Earlier this offseason, we predicted Johnson would get a contract extension this offseason due to his cap hit and great play, and he is the second person from the list to ink a new deal.

The extension, which is reported to be worth $31 million over three years, will also clear up space under the cap for Buffalo to look into adding a much needed safety. As of now, the only safeties on the roster are Taylor Rapp, who the Bills recently re-signed, and Damar Hamlin.