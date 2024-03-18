 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills to host free-agent S Julian Blackmon

By Matt Byham
NFL: DEC 16 Steelers at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills continue their efforts to re-build a roster decimated initially by salary cap overage and most recently due to free agency — with news coming Monday afternoon that free-agent safety Julian Blackmon is scheduled to pay a visit to One Bills Drive.

Jordan Schultz was first to report the news that Blackmon and the Bills will meet to see what a potential pairing in Orchard Park, NY could entail.

