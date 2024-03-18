Buffalo Bills to host free-agent S Julian Blackmon

The Buffalo Bills continue their efforts to re-build a roster decimated initially by salary cap overage and most recently due to free agency — with news coming Monday afternoon that free-agent safety Julian Blackmon is scheduled to pay a visit to One Bills Drive.
Jordan Schultz was first to report the news that Blackmon and the Bills will meet to see what a potential pairing in Orchard Park, NY could entail.
Free agent safety Julian Blackmon is headed to Buffalo for a visit with the #Bills, sources tell @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024
Blackmon has several suitors after enjoying a career season with the #Colts, which included 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/DbhzNBhnpC
