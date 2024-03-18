Buffalo Bills to host free-agent S Julian Blackmon

The Buffalo Bills continue their efforts to re-build a roster decimated initially by salary cap overage and most recently due to free agency — with news coming Monday afternoon that free-agent safety Julian Blackmon is scheduled to pay a visit to One Bills Drive.

Jordan Schultz was first to report the news that Blackmon and the Bills will meet to see what a potential pairing in Orchard Park, NY could entail.

Free agent safety Julian Blackmon is headed to Buffalo for a visit with the #Bills, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Blackmon has several suitors after enjoying a career season with the #Colts, which included 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/DbhzNBhnpC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

The 25-year-old safety was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. A four-year starter, Blackmon has put together a productive career for the Colt, with the 2023 NFL season stacking up as his best thanks to significant jumps in key categories.

Blackmon, listed at 6’ and 202 pounds, somehow remains unsigned among what started as a stacked group of safeties to open free agency and the new league year. It’s unclear what’s behind that, but it’s worth noting that Blackmon suffered a season-ending Achilles injury six games into his sophomore campaign. Despite the devastating Achilles tear, Blackmon returned for the 2022 NFL season to start 11 of 14 games played, looking strong as ever.

In four NFL seasons, Blackmon has played in 50 games (with 46 starts), making 214 tackles (163 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. Additionally, Blackmon has one sack, seven interceptions, one INT touchdown, 17 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

In terms of Blackmon’s role, he’s best viewed as a deep safety — someone who would similarly fill the role of Micah Hyde as the NFL’s version of a center fielder. Blackmon is an ascending player who fits the bill with regards to what’s been observed by some to be a concerted effort at getting younger overall by One Bills Drive. With this being Blackmon’s first opportunity to test free agency, and still being available — you can likely count on him looking to prove teams wrong for passing him over. While the league may currently undervalue the free safety position, it’s unlikely that’s the case with head coach Sean McDermott. Team does, however, need to be careful how it spends what money is available to them.

