The Buffalo Bills were bound to have some new faces starting in the secondary for the 2024 NFL season after saying goodbye to cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson, and safety Jordan Poyer.
But on Monday, general manager Brandon Beane was able to lock up a key defensive piece on a three-year contract extension. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the news that nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and the Bills agreed on a deal that will keep Johnson in Western New York through the 2027 season.
Bills extend nickel CB Taron Johnson
Taron Johnson signed a three-year, $31 million contract extension in a move that both cleared more cap space for the Bills and made Johnson the league’s highest-paid slot cornerback.
Even more Bills News
The Buffalo Bills are hosting free-agent safety Julian Blackmon, newly signed wide receiver Mack Hollins already feels at home with Buffalo, and Bills season ticket holders must wait to find out how much their PSLs in the new stadium will cost.
- Buffalo Bills Host Free Agent Visit With Indianapolis Colts Safety Julian Blackmon - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Wide receiver Mack Hollins already feeling at home in Buffalo - Buffalo News
- Bills season ticket holders must wait for experience center invite to find out PSL prices - Buffalo News
