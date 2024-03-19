Buffalo Bills NFL mock draft roundup, 3/19 edition

The first wave of NFL free agency is over with, and the Buffalo Bills, like all teams, are starting to look ahead to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner. With the draft comes of course the mock drafts where analysts try to predict who’s going where. This of course brings about two sides of a team’s fan base. There’s the side that’s all for the projection and then there’s the other side that believes the analyst has no idea what they’re talking about.

The Bills are currently slated to pick 28th overall, which is where the bulk of draft prognosticators have made their selections for Buffalo. Let’s see what the latest projections from a few key outlets have decided to send to One Bills Drive.

Mel Kiper Jr. is one of the most well-respected draft analysts, so people usually pay close attention to his mocks even if it the entire exercise is uncertain. Kiper currently has the Bills going with cornerback T.J. Tampa from Iowa St.

Kiper offered the following:

“Tampa leveled up in 2023, allowing only one touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage. Recovery from a hamstring injury prevented him from working out at the combine, but I see really solid speed and traits on tape.”

This would be somewhat of a surprising pick as the starting corners for the Bills appear to be Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford, with 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam being the third cornerback. He also left the door open for Buffalo to look at replacing wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Another well-respected analysts is Daniel Jeremiah who has the Bills going in a different direction in the first round. Although he’s sticking with defense, Jeremiah is projecting defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton out of Illinois, saying:

“Buffalo gets some help for the interior D-line with Newton. Florida State’s Braden Fiske and Michigan’s Kris Jenkins could be DT possibilities here, too.”

After signing an extension last season, Ed Oliver could use a running mate next to him for the foreseeable future — perhaps that can be Newton.

Sticking with the defense Nate Davis from USA Today projects Buffalo to spend another early round draft pick on a defensive end — sending Chop Robinson out of Penn State to the Bills. Davis had this to offer about Robinson:

“His eye-popping athleticism – the 6-3, 254-pounder ran a sub-4.5 40 at the combine – doesn’t necessarily align with his production, which included 9½ sacks and 17½ TFLs in two seasons with the Nittany Lions. But he’d replenish the depth of a Buffalo defense that lost a lot in free agency and could hone his craft under the tutelage of veteran LB Von Miller.”

Robinson had some very impressive measurements at the combine and would for sure add more explosiveness on the edge with Von Miller not getting any younger. However, most of the fan base is hoping the team goes offense and pairs more wide receiver talent with quarterback Josh Allen. Luckily there are mocks that are projecting a new pass catcher going to Buffalo.

Christian D’Andrea from USA Today and Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports both have receiver Ladd McConkey out of Georgia going to the Bills in the first round. McConkey can do it all from the slot or lining up outside the numbers. He was battling some injuries last season but averaged 15.9 yards per catch. Throughout his three seasons at Georgie he averaged 14.2 yards per catch and can certainly stretch the field for whoever drafts him.

Meanwhile Ryan Wilson from CBS Sports and Connor Rodgers from NBC Sports both have receiver Adonai Mitchell from Texas heading to Buffalo. Mitchell is a big 6’4” target that his blitzing speed as well. His last season at Texas consisted of 55 receptions for 845 yards to go with 11 touchdowns. Like McConkey, he can stretch the field over the top, averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Rodgers had this to say about general manager Brandon Beane’s potential workflow in April’s draft:

“I think GM Brandon Beane will look to be aggressive in this draft, but in this scenario the Bills stay put and get a deep threat in Mitchell. After giving Curtis Samuel a three-year deal, they still need a big-bodied target in this group. I have questions about Mitchell’s consistency, but I keep hearing Round 1 for him.”

Marcus Mosher with The 33rd Team sees One Bills Drive and Beane going defense in Round 1, sending 6’5”, 296-pound defensive lineman Darius Robinson to Orchard Park, NY via the University of Missouri. When discussing the fit, Mosher mentioned:

“Wide receiver was the Buffalo Bills’ biggest need going into the offseason, but the additions of Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins could allow them to go elsewhere in Round 1. Plus, they missed out on the top five receivers in this class, so it might make more sense to wait until Round 2. Darius Robinson would be a fantastic fit in Buffalo because he can play multiple positions on the defensive line and rush the passer. He’s only getting better and would help Buffalo’s run defense immediately.”

Though we’re getting close to this year’s NFL Draft, it’s clear that opinions on who the Bills will draft first remain firmly on unsettled ground.

Whose name are you hoping to hear when the Buffalo Bills make their first selection?