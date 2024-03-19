Chiefs free-agent S Mike Edwards visiting Bills

The Buffalo Bills continue their search for help at safety, with Joel A. Erickson reporting on Tuesday, March 19 that safety Mike Edwards was at One Bills Drive on a free-agent visit. The Bills are one of several teams interested to see what adding Mike Edwards would bring their team.

The 5’10”, 210-pound Edwards entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. Last offseason, Edwards signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, contributing to the team’s defensive backfield as part of the Chiefs’ championship season.

Former Chiefs safety Mike Edwards, who visited the Colts yesterday, is visiting Buffalo today, and other teams remain in the mix, a source says. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 19, 2024

A two-time Super Bowl-winning safety with both the Buccaneers and Chiefs, Edwards brings plenty of experience to his next role with a team. With Kansas City, Edwards started five of the 17 games he appeared in. He compiled 51 tackles (32 solo), two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit; adding five pass defenses, one interception, two fumble recoveries for 101 and one touchdown, and one sack.

For his career, Mike Edwards has started 28 of the 75 games he appeared it, making 235 tackles (157 solo), nine tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits. Edwards also has a total of 26 pass defenses, eight interceptions for 195 yards with three touchdowns, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries and a touchdown, plus three sacks.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

It’s uncertain if Edwards represents someone the team has interest in as a reserve or starting safety. It’s worth noting that throughout his five-year career, Edwards has been variously listed as a strong safety, defensive back, free safety, then generally as a safety with the Chiefs. That speaks to his potential versatility in a system that covets such play, should he land with the Buffalo Bills.