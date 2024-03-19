Bills contract details: Dawson Knox trades 2024 pay for 2025 guarantees in “reworked deal”

The Buffalo Bills “reworked” Dawson Knox’s contract as part of their moves to get compliant with the 2024 cap. Normally, a player would restructure their deal and receive part of their cash up front to spread out the cap hit. When the word “reworked” was bandied about, that usually means a pay cut with incentives to earn back the money (as they did with Von Miller) or trading money now for money later.

In the case of Knox, it’s the latter. The Bills and Knox agreed to a pay cut in 2024 but they shifted guaranteed money into 2025. Before the new deal, Knox didn’t have any guaranteed money in 2025 but now he has $4.5 million of his salary guaranteed.

Knox was scheduled to make $10.5 million in cash in 2024 — and all of that was fully guaranteed — but now he will only make $8.5 million, a pay cut of $2 million. There was also a $2.5 million salary cut in 2025.

Why would Knox agree to a $4.5 million pay cut? That’s how much money the Bills just newly guaranteed in 2025 as part of the reworked contract.

If Buffalo cuts Knox a year from now, they will owe him $4.5 million but any contract he signs with a new team should offset, so if he makes $2 million from the new team, the Bills would only be on the hook for the remaining $2.5 million (both cap and cash).

As part of the deal, Buffalo also converted a chunk of Knox’s salary and his roster bonus into a new signing bonus to prorate, plus they added void years to spread out that cap hit. The net result of all the moves was to lower his cap hit from $14.3 million to $7.728 million in 2024.

Between the restructure and the new guaranteed money, Knox is much more likely to be on the roster in 2025. His dead-cap hit a year from now will be nearly $17 million while the cap hit for him being on the team is $14 million. So cutting him a year from now would at best be a cap wash if another team picked him up.

So Knox added future security but lost short-term cash.

Contrary to popular belief when the contract was announced, there were no incentives built in. Usually when a player misses time, you can massage the cap hit the next year by cutting base salary and adding it back in Not Likely To Be Earned incentives, which won’t count against the current cap. For Knox, it could be playing time or receiving yards because he missed five games. Not knowing how Dalton Kincaid and Joe Brady were going to impact his snaps likely played a role in the agent’s decision to not go down that path.

In fact, per Spotrac, the per-game roster bonuses are gone in both 2024 and 2025, too.

Here are the old and new yearly breakdowns for the deal.

OLD 2024

Prorated signing bonus: $1.4 million

Prorated 2023 option bonus: $2.5 million

Roster bonus: $5 million (guaranteed)

Workout bonus: $250,000

Per-game roster bonus: $20k up to $340,000 ($240,000 LTBE in 2024)

Base salary: $4.91 million (guaranteed)

Total cash: $10.5 million

Cap hit: $14.3 million

Dead-cap if cut: $20.280 million

OLD 2025

Prorated signing bonus: $1.4 million

Prorated 2023 option bonus: $2.5 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Per-game roster bonus: $20k up to $340,000

Base salary: $10.91 million

Total cash: $11.5 million

Cap hit: $15.4 million

Dead-cap if cut: $7.8 million

Cap savings if cut: $7.6 million

OLD 2026

Prorated signing bonus: $1.4 million

Prorated 2023 option bonus: $2.5 million

Roster bonus: $1.5 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Per-game roster bonus: $20k up to $340,000

Base salary: $9.91 million

Total cash: $12 million

Cap hit: $15.9 million

Dead-cap if cut: $3.9 million

Cap savings if cut: $12 million

OLD 2027 and OLD 2028

No void years on the old deal

NEW 2024

Prorated signing bonus: $1.4 million

Prorated 2023 option bonus: $2.5 million

Prorated 2024 signing bonus: $1.168 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $2.41 million (guaranteed)

Total cash: $8.5 million

Cap hit: $7.728 million

NEW 2025

Prorated signing bonus: $1.4 million

Prorated 2023 option bonus: $2.5 million

Prorated 2024 signing bonus: $1.168 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $8.75 million ($4.5 million fully guaranteed)

Total cash: $9 million

Cap hit: $14.068 million

Dead-cap if cut: $16.972 million

NEW 2026

Prorated signing bonus: $1.4 million

Prorated 2023 option bonus: $2.5 million

Prorated 2024 signing bonus: $1.168 million

Roster bonus: $1.5 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Per-game roster bonus: $20k up to $340,000

Base salary: $9.91 million

Total cash: $12 million

Cap hit: $17.068 million

Dead-cap if cut: $7.404 million

Cap savings if cut: $9.664 million

NEW 2027

Prorated 2024 signing bonus: $1.168 million

Dead-cap if not re-signed: $2.336 million

NEW 2028

Prorated 2024 signing bonus: $1.168 million

Dead-cap if not re-signed: $1.168 million