DE Casey Toohill signs with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills welcomed free-agent defensive end Casey Toohill to the team on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that the former Washington Commanders defensive lineman has agreed to a one-year contract.

Toohill was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles waived the 24-year-old Toohill, with Washington picking him up the following day during Week 6 that season. Toohill would go on to finish his rookie contract with the Commanders — entering his first foray in free agency at the age of 27.

In four NFL seasons between two NFL teams (one game with Eagles, in which he failed to appear on the stat sheet), Toohill has started 14 of 57 games played, making 80 tackles (46 solo), nine tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits. Additionally, Toohill has amassed two pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, one fumble return touchdown, and seven sacks.

Toohill’s 2023 season saw him hit career highs in sacks, notching five during the 16 games he appeared in. Casey Toohill will help bolster Buffalo’s defensive end/edge depth as an off-the-bench rotational player. He brings a boatload of hustle and deceptive speed off the edge and profiles as a tireless worker. You’re likely to hear the term “high motor” used frequently in discussing Casey Toohill.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)