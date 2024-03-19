Ty Johnson officially signs one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, March 19, which included the addition of free-agent defensive end Casey Toohill and the official announcement that running back Ty Johnson had signed his contract to return to One Bills Drive for the 2024 NFL season.

Reports of Johnson returning to the Bills for the 2024 NFL season first surfaced on March 14, which Buffalo Rumblings covered here.

Only 26 years old, Johnson’s return helps to infuse the running back room with talented and fairly youthful NFL depth. Johnson was initially buried on the team’s practice squad to begin last season before his promotion to the 53-man active roster backing up the likes of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

This coming season, it’s fair to imagine Johnson will see an increased role on offense in what trends to be an RB2 role at this time. A true speedster with a penchant for tough runs out of the backfield or after the catch, Johnson’s re-signing allows the Bills to run it back with a potent pair of running backs. In addition to starting running back James Cook and Ty Johnson as the projected RB2, the team also has running back Darrynton Evans on the roster.