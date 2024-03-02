2024 NFL Scouting Combine Day 3 preview: Potential Bills targets to watch

The 2024 NFL Combine continues today with what most consider to be the main event, featuring quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs.

A total of 321 players (give or take based on those who’ve declined invitations) will try to increase their draft stock as they complete workouts, mental tests, and interviews in front of all 32 NFL teams.

The Buffalo Bills have 10 draft picks this year and will look to bolster their roster with young talent after coming up short in the playoffs last season. As such, there are some prospects I believe the Bills will have interest in, and in whom I’ll zoom in on during this week’s combine.

We’ll attack this year’s NFL Scouting Combine by the day, discussing the position groups featured during each relevant day. Here is the combine schedule for reference:

Day 1 — Thursday, February 29, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Day 2 — Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Day 3 — Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. EST: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Day 4 — Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. EST: Offensive Linemen

Day 3 — Saturday, March 2

Quarterback

Obviously, no premium assets will be spent here because the Bills have Josh Allen at the helm, but there’s a case to be made for drafting a backup. Here are some options I’ll be watching and who will likely be drafted on Day 3.

Joe Milton (Tennessee)

Milton improved his stock at the senior bowl and will probably be off the board early in Day 3. I’m not sure if the Bills will be interested that early in the draft, but Milton has a live arm and has mobility — both of which make him a good candidate to backup Josh Allen.

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)

Hartman might go undrafted, but his solid college career should get him a look somewhere either as a late-round pick or as a UDFA in training camp.

Wide Receiver

Disclaimer: I’ll be watching all WRs closely because the Bills need to invest in them!

I’ll be doing more of a deep dive into this year’s WR class as we inch closer to the NFL Draft, so be sure to look out for future articles.

All of the WRs currently in discussion at pick 28:

Brian Thomas Jr. ( LSU )

Troy Franklin (Oregon)

Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

Keon Coleman ( Florida State )

Xavier Worthy (Texas)

Insert the classic Brandon Beane “I hope he doesn’t run too fast” quote here. Any of these players I listed above can push themselves up and out of Buffalo’s reach with a good combine, or they can fall right into their lap. I think Thomas and Franklin might be the two candidates to fly out of Buffalo’s range with good combines, so root for slow 40 times! The one I’ll be paying most attention to is Adonai Mitchell. I think he’ll likely be available at pick 28 and he flashed some elite traits during his college career. He isn’t known as a burner, but he’s a fantastic athlete. It will be interesting to see what kind of performance he turns in at the combine. Also, if Xavier Worthy can run in the low 4.3s, it will be fun to see where his stock ends up.

WRs that are in the discussion at pick 60:

Ladd McConkey (Georgia) - likely won’t last till pick 60

Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

Ja’Lynn Polk (Washington)

Devontez Walker (North Carolina)

Ricky Pearsall (Florida)

Roman Wilson (Michigan)

If the Bills choose to draft a different position in Round 1, they could still find exciting wide receiver talent in Round 2. I’ll be looking to see if any of these players separate themselves from the pack, athletically.

Jamari Thrash (Louisville)

Thrash stood out to me at the Senior Bowl as a mid-round prospect the Bills could target if they miss out in Rounds 1 or 2. He isn’t a true burner, but he possesses advanced route-running abilities that he uses to consistently gain separation. Thrash has the potential to be a true WR2.

WR Jamari Thrash from @LouisvilleFB comes down with a tough contested catch for a TD in 7-on-7 drills at the #SeniorBowl



Remains one of my favorite mid-round targets for the BIlls at WR in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LeHTnb5eeL — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) February 1, 2024

Javon Baker (UCF)

Baker was exciting to watch at UCF and he’s definitely worth a mid-round pick for One Bills Drive. It would be stellar if the Bills could double-dip and have Baker be the second WR taken by the Bills in the draft. Baker plays fast, so it will be interesting to see if it correlates into a fast 40 time.

Running Back

Buffalo should be consider adding a RB on Day 3 only!

Dylan Laube (New Hampshire)

Can the small-school RB prove he belongs in the NFL with a standout combine?

Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Mississippi)

What a cool story right? I hope he does well and finds his way onto an NFL team. It will be hard to top his dad’s career, though.

Miyan Williams (Ohio State)

A bruising running back who has above-average burst through the second level. He may go undrafted, but he’s shown flashes of dominance at one of the country’s top college football programs. Something about Williams just screams a late-round steal to me. If he lands in the right opportunity he could have a solid NFL career.

