Buffalo Bills hosting DL Austin Johnson on free-agent visit Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills continue their hunt to replenish and improve the team’s defensive line through free agency. The latest news shared by Adam Schefter has free-agent defensive lineman Austin Johnson paying One Bills Drive a visit on Wednesday.

The 6’4”, 314-pound Johnson who’s set to turn 30 early this coming May has played eight years in the NFL among three franchises.

Chargers free-agent DE Austin Johnson is visiting the Buffalo Bills today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024

Johnson was initially drafted by the Tennessee Titans in Round 2 of the 2016 NFL Draft. At the conclusion of his rookie contract, Johnson signed a free-agent deal with the New York Giants — which allowed him to return to his roots of New Jersey. After two seasons with the Giants, Johnson signed on to play for the Los Angeles Chargers.

When Johnson entered the league, he was a dedicated nose tackle for the Titans — a role he played for one season with the Giants before a shift to right defensive end in 2021. With the Chargers’ defense, Johnson played left defensive end in 2022 and more generally in a defensive line role for the 2023 NFL season.

In eight NFL campaigns, Johnson has started 55 of 116 games, making 241 tackles (125 solo), 17 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits. Johnson has also made 10 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and eight sacks.

The 2021 season playing right defensive end for the G-men represents Johnson’s most productive season to this point in his career. That year he started all 17 games and posted career highs as a backfield disruptor — earning sacks (3.5), tackles (71) solo tackles (31), tackles for loss (6), and quarterback hits (7).

His most recent stop in LA saw Johnson start every game he appeared in (25) — a clear sign of the important role he played for the Chargers’ defense. Johnson’s 2022 season was cut short due to a knee fracture and MCL injury that landed him on season-ending Injured Reserve after eight games. He returned in 2023 to start and play all 17 games with Los Angeles.

Though Johnson will turn 30 before training camp begins and he suffered a significant pair of injuries two seasons ago, he’s one more season removed from those ailments and he’s shown to be a productive player when given the opportunity.

Should Johnson sign with the Buffalo Bills, his physical profile leads one to believe his role would be inside at defensive tackle. Given his ability to line up all over the defensive line and out of myriad schemes, Austin Johnson might be a perfect fit as a rotational player with the Bills.