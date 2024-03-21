With safety Jordan Poyer departing for the Miami Dolphins and fellow safety Micah Hyde mulling retirement, the Buffalo Bills were looking at a revamped safety rotation for the 2024 NFL season.

On Wednesday, the Bills made a move in free agency to replace Hyde’s center field role on defense, signing safety Mike Edwards away from the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining what Edwards can bring to Buffalo’s secondary as a versatile defensive back.

Bills sign safety Mike Edwards

Edwards, a six-year NFL veteran, brings outstanding credentials to Buffalo and can be slotted in alongside Taylor Rapp as the starters at the safety position. Edwards has demonstrated his ball-hawking skills, recording eight regular-season interceptions over the past four years, and adding three interceptions in 11 career postseason contests. Last year, Edwards started the final five regular-season games and all four playoff games, including a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Buffalo brings in edge rusher Casey Toohill

Get to know the newest member of the Bills’ defensive line, Casey Toohill, who’s coming off a career-high five sacks in 2023 with the Washington Commanders.

Resetting Buffalo’s roster after initial wave of free agency

A look at the current holes on Buffalo’s roster after the initial wave of free agency, and potential fits for the Bills to sign or go after in the NFL Draft.

