Regarding PSL prices, Buffalo Bills playing coy with current season ticket holders

Aside from urban legends about feeding The Pit,* perhaps the biggest dialogue regarding the new Buffalo Bills stadium has revolved around Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs). With PSLs not currently in use at the soon-to-be old (and reportedly set-to-be demolished) stadium, their introduction has caused quite a stir for a team known for offering affordability. Fans who already have season tickets will get first crack at PSLs and seasons at the new stadium with one question looming large. How much?

The Buffalo Bills have posted information to their site that indicates season ticket holders will find out in the not-too-distant future, but not before attending an in-person presentation to take them through their seating options at the new stadium. At the heart and soul of this concept is the idea that all current season ticket holders will have the ability to decide on “comparable or better seats than their existing experience.” However, according to the team they’ll need the “Bills Stadium Experience” to make an informed decision.

Would you like a paragraph with a lot to unpack? Here you go, directly from the Buffalo Bills:

“Every current Season Ticket Member will be invited to visit the Stadium Experience to select seats, with invitations issued in waves. With thousands of season ticket accounts, it will take quite some time for each Season Ticket Member to have their opportunity. Club seat members will be the first group to be invited to review currently available club options. All accounts will be invited based on current seat location and account seniority as additional seating options are made available. Your new stadium Account Executive will provide information regarding the expected timeline and other details.”

As noted in the quote, all current season ticket holders will have a new Account Executive to walk them through the process when it’s their turn to attend the Stadium Experience. At the live, by-appointment-only event, fans will see a scale model of the new stadium, a scale-model suite, enjoy interactive displays highlighting stadium amenities and more.

There’s been a push to promote this process with parties such as Colin Cook from Legends — the vice president for sales and marketing for the new stadium who’s spoken to the media as reported by The Buffalo News here.

Cook is quoted on the thought process, saying “We want people to make an informed decision because when they’re buying a PSL, it is a long-term decision.” Cook stresses that they’re not planning on releasing a list of prices in advance so that fans can “understand the variety of options that exist in the new stadium.”

Reading between the lines, we arrive at the reason this article applies to many readers — even if you’re not a current season ticket holder. The addition of a PSL on top of annual fees for a season ticket means it’s likely some current season ticket holders will be priced out. The team is likely hoping to minimize attrition by presenting all of the features of the new stadium in-person before revealing specific PSL pricing and creating a sticker-shock response.

Fans hoping to take advantage of potential open spots can sign up at the link provided above to join a priority list. The team promises that priority-list members will have the best chance of getting a season ticket after the current seasons ticket holders have their crack at it. There is a deposit of $150 needed to join the list, which is refundable if you don’t get in — and will be applied to a season ticket if you do get in. A non-refundable fee of $3 is also required.

*For liability purposes I’m officially telling you to not feed the pit.