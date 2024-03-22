Buffalo Bills hire Pete Guelli as Chief Operating Officer

Pete Guelli has been named Chief Operating Officer of both the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, per an announcement made early this week.

The Rochester, NY native returns to Western New York after spending the previous five years as Chief Business Officer with the New York Giants. But this won’t be Guelli’s first time working for the Bills — having previously spent over a decade with the franchise in the early 2000s. During his first tenure, which culminated in his role as Executive Vice President, Pete Guelli was in the driver’s seat as the team moved training camp from SUNY Fredonia to St. John Fisher University.

Guelli finds his way back to the Bills and New York proper to help remedy what has been a tumultuous point within the financial realm of the team’s front office. In less than a calendar year, the Bills’ COO position changed hands more than once — from the sudden departure of EVP/COO Ron Raccuia to the dismissal soon after of interim Bills/Sabres EVP & COO John Roth.

In just over two months’ time, Roth was let go due to workplace improprieties that included a relationship with then Senior Vice President Kathryn D’Angelo (who was also dismissed). The rampant upheaval marked an stark contrast compared against the Bills’ on-field product and those related to the team’s success.

Guelli’s return will find him immediately diving into the team’s biggest financial move ever, with the construction of the Bills’ new stadium just across the road from One Bills Drive. There will be much to consider and contend with as the new building takes on a more profound footprint within Orchard Park, NY.

Of paramount concern for Guelli regarding the Bills will be selling personal seat licenses (PSLs). With news this week that the pricing structure of PSLs and more are set to be shared in coordinated events (dubbed an “experience center”) with current season ticket holders, Guelli’s experience should serve the organization well.

As noted above, Guelli will have find his time divided between both of Buffalo’s professional sports franchises. Despite the news late last August that Terry Pegula was dissolving Pegula Sports & Entertainment and that the Bills and Sabres were to split up and largely function independent of each other (including most employees), Guelli joins a small handful of leaders who represent both clubs. As noted in an article by The Buffalo News concerning the decision to have leadership serve both organizations:

“PSE being dissolved essentially separated the teams’ business operations to bring more focus and structure. But Pegula decided to stick with the model of having one leader oversee the business end of both teams.”

Guelli’s NFL front-office ascent no doubt owes a degree of thanks to his previous success in the NBA. After departing the Bills, Guelli headed for Charlotte, NC and the NBA — working his way up from EVP, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer to become Chief Operating Officer of the Charlotte Hornets.

It was under Guelli’s direction as COO that the Hornets successfully turned their fortunes around. A formidable partnership with then-new owner Michael Jordan laid the groundwork for a turnaround that saw a struggling Charlotte Bobcats franchise successfully rebrand as the reignited Charlotte Hornets.

With the Sabres, Guelli will get to work on rebuilding the perennially struggling team’s season-ticket base. Also of importance will be his input and oversight into efforts to replace the roof at Key Bank Center — as well additional renovations and remodels down the line that are said to include a new scoreboard, seating adjustments, and more.

You can read more about Pete Guelli’s professional background by visiting the following link to an article at the official website of the Buffalo Bills.