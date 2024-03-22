Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: March Madness

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

The NCAA college basketball tournaments have begun! Through the years, my interest has ebbed and flowed, but I’ve always filled out at least one men’s bracket.

My grandfather is a Purdue alum, so members of my family frequently pick them to win it all. It eliminated many of them in our bracket last year when Purdue was bounced early. This year, I picked them to win the whole thing and was joined by several other folks.

I have a few really fun March Madness stories and both are from college.

The one year I actually won the bracket challenge was my sophomore year, when Syracuse made their run. Despite their disappointing Big East loss to UCONN, I picked them to win it all against Kansas and both teams made it to the finals. When Syracuse won, so did I.

During my final year of college in 2006, the opening round of the tournament was on a St. Patrick’s Day Friday. I think it was Spring Break, too. Talk about a confluence! I went to visit my then-girlfriend-now-wife at college and she had class (lame!), so I saddled up to the bar at noon and spent an afternoon watching college basketball and making a whole bunch of single-use friends. In a world before Twitter and live sports chats at SB Nation, looking back it feels like a completely different sports viewing experience than today.

Let us know in the comments section about the topic of the weekend or literally talk about anything else you want. It’s our weekend open thread.

Join the comments below!