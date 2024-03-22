Buffalo Bills add C/G Will Clapp on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills aren’t finished making moves in free agency, with the team especially focused on adding to both sides of the trenches. The latest addition to the team comes with the news that free-agent offensive lineman Will Clapp has signed a one-year deal to play with the Bills in 2024.

The 6’5”, 311-pound Clapp comes to Orchard Park, NY after spending two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Signed C/G Will Clapp to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/PWYV9XDteP — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 22, 2024

Will Clapp entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFL Draft. At the end of his four-year rookie contract with the Saints, Clapp entered free agency for the first time and signed with the Chargers.

In six NFL seasons, Clapp has appeared in 65 games, making 21 starts. Through the first five years of his professional career, Clapp was listed as a center — then during the 2023 NFL season he was assigned the more general title of offensive line, and started 11 of the 14 games he played.

Buffalo signing Will Clapp likely signals a move to add tested depth at center, while bolstering the team’s overall versatility along the o-line. With Mitch Morse no longer part of the Bills’ plans at center, the job was turned over to Connor McGovern, who previously played left guard during his first season with the team.