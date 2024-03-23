The Buffalo Bills will have 11 selections in next month’s 2024 NFL Draft, and with the first wave of NFL free agency behind us, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a look at the latest batch of mock drafts.

Latest NFL Mock Drafts

Catch up on which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, including hearing from various NFL Draft experts and pundits on who they think Buffalo should select at pick No. 28 and whether the Bills would consider trading back in the first round.

Bills bolster offensive line, sign Will Clapp

By signing six-year veteran Will Clapp, Buffalo’s bringing in a versatile offensive lineman. Clapp has experience at the center, guard and tackle positions, providing the Bills with some needed depth along the interior of their offensive line.

Even more Bills News

Reviewing game film to see why new wide receiver Curtis Samuel brings versatility to Buffalo’s offense, plus — learn about the revamped kickoff proposal that will be discussed at the upcoming NFL owners' meeting, get a progress report on Buffalo’s new stadium, and more!

