The Buffalo Bills will have 11 selections in next month’s 2024 NFL Draft, and with the first wave of NFL free agency behind us, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a look at the latest batch of mock drafts.
Latest NFL Mock Drafts
Catch up on which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, including hearing from various NFL Draft experts and pundits on who they think Buffalo should select at pick No. 28 and whether the Bills would consider trading back in the first round.
- Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft 2024: Team make 3 top-60 picks to add weapon, address needs - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft: Trade back lands mammoth DT, speedy WR - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL beat writer mock draft 2.0: Vikings, Broncos trade up into top 10 to grab QBs - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Draft 2024: Mel Kiper Jr. makes head-scratching pick for Buffalo Bills in mock 3.0 - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Watch 5.0 | 2024 - BuffaloBills.com
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings, Broncos move up to select a QB in a top 10 loaded with trades - CBSSports.com
- Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Jets take TE Brock Bowers; Chiefs trade up for speedster in Round 1 - NFL.com
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: J.J. McCarthy moves into top five after trade for Connor Rogers - NBC Sports
- Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr. - NFL.com
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Team trades back into Round 1 for Michael Penix Jr.; AFC contenders keep adding weapons - CBSSports.com
- NFL mock draft: A top QB prospect falls amid trades galore in the top 10 - Yahoo! Sports
- NFL mock drafts 2024: Offense continues to dominate Round 1 - USA Today
- NFL Draft 2024: Buffalo Bills holding private workout with speedy 1st round WR target - newyorkupstate.com
Bills bolster offensive line, sign Will Clapp
By signing six-year veteran Will Clapp, Buffalo’s bringing in a versatile offensive lineman. Clapp has experience at the center, guard and tackle positions, providing the Bills with some needed depth along the interior of their offensive line.
- Signing of Will Clapp gives Bills a backup at guard, center with NFL experience - Buffalo News
- Will Clapp signs contract with Bills: What to know about the center - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills sign offensive lineman Will Clapp to one-year deal - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills add versatile OL, popular meme to roster (4 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills sign OL Will Clapp to one-year deal - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills News
Reviewing game film to see why new wide receiver Curtis Samuel brings versatility to Buffalo’s offense, plus — learn about the revamped kickoff proposal that will be discussed at the upcoming NFL owners' meeting, get a progress report on Buffalo’s new stadium, and more!
- Analysis: Review of Curtis Samuel tape shows Bills have options with new receiver - Buffalo News
- NFL owners will be presented with revamped kickoff proposal next week - Buffalo News
- ‘Ahead of schedule’: Progress continues with Bills stadium - WGR 550
- Bills re-sign RB Ty Johnson to one-year deal - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills hire Pete Guelli as Chief Operating Officer - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Draft: Analyzing what Brian Thomas Jr. could bring to the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills add C/G Will Clapp on one-year deal - Buffalo Rumblings
- DaQuan Jones contract details: Defensive tackle gets a raise from the Bills in 2024 - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Tight ends - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...