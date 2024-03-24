General manager Brandon Beane continues to address the roster needs of the Buffalo Bills, with the team bringing in defensive tackle Austin Johnson on a one-year deal.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks introduces you to Johnson, the newest member of Buffalo’s defensive line.

Bills adding DT Austin Johnson

DaQuan Jones isn’t only a valuable member of Buffalo’s defensive line as a run-stuffing defensive tackle who can get after the quarterback. He’s also apparently a breaking-news reporter, as Jones was the one who reported on Twitter that the Bills were signing Austin Johnson.

Get to know Johnson, who comes to Western New York on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network.

