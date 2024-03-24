General manager Brandon Beane continues to address the roster needs of the Buffalo Bills, with the team bringing in defensive tackle Austin Johnson on a one-year deal.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks introduces you to Johnson, the newest member of Buffalo’s defensive line.
Bills adding DT Austin Johnson
DaQuan Jones isn’t only a valuable member of Buffalo’s defensive line as a run-stuffing defensive tackle who can get after the quarterback. He’s also apparently a breaking-news reporter, as Jones was the one who reported on Twitter that the Bills were signing Austin Johnson.
Get to know Johnson, who comes to Western New York on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network.
- Report: Bills signing defensive lineman Austin Johnson - WGR 550
- DL Austin Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Bills - NBC Sports
- DaQuan Jones, NFL insider? Buffalo Bills DT breaks news, says team is adding DT to roster - newyorkupstate.com
- Austin Johnson joins Buffalo Bills thanks to ‘best recruiter’ out there (5 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
Assessing Buffalo’s free agency moves and what could be next?
A run through the best remaining free-agent candidates for the Bills to sign, analysis of Buffalo’s free-agency moves, plus how Nick Morrow brings more versatility to Buffalo’s linebackers, and more!
- Which players are still available for Buffalo Bills in free agency? - Buffalo News
- The Bills have been busy in free agency, and they’re not done yet - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Greg Cosell: Breaking Down The Bills Free Agent Moves - BuffaloBills.com
- 2024 NFL free agency: Experts debate best, worst deals - ESPN
- Nick Morrow brings versatility to Bills’ linebacker room - Buffalo News
- After first wave of free agency, Bills in plus territory on comp-pick scorecard - Buffalo News
Meet new Bills, Sabres COO Pete Guelli
Get to know Pete Guelli, the new Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer who spent the last five seasons with the New York Giants.
- Bills, Sabres hire Pete Guelli as new chief operating officer - Buffalo News
- Pete Guelli named COO of Buffalo Bills, Sabres - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- New COO Pete Guelli on Bills, Sabres and lessons learned from Michael Jordan - The Athletic (subscription required)
- New Bills, Sabres COO Pete Guelli introduced on Wednesday - WGR 550
- Pete Guelli: “Humbled That [Terry] Has Put His Faith In Me” | BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: Guelli ‘very, very excited’ to be back in WNY - WGR 550
- New Bills and Sabres COO Pete Guelli has plenty on his to-do list - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- DL Austin Johnson signs one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Post 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review: OL targets for the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Regarding PSL prices, Buffalo Bills playing coy with current season ticket holders - Buffalo Rumblings
- Curtis Samuel contract details: Buffalo Bills retain year-to-year flexibility in WR’s deal - Buffalo Rumblings
- Vibe check: Does the signing of Curtis Samuel change your appetite for a WR as the Bills’ top draft pick? - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...