Buffalo Rumblinks, 3/25: ICYMI this week on Buffalo Rumblings.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

The Buffalo Bills continued to search for good bargains on the free-agent market, including landing their replacement for Micah Hyde in two-time Super Bowl champion safety Mike Edwards, a versatile member of the secondary who seems destined to slot into Hyde’s role as center fielder on the back end of the defense.

We discussed the three-year contract extension signed by cornerback Taron Johnson, introduced Bills fans to Edwards, C/G Will Clapp, DT Austin Johnson, and edge rusher Casey Toohill, analyzed what makes LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. a special talent, and which offensive lineman Buffalo could target in the NFL Draft.

We also did a deep dive into the contract details for LT Dion Dawkins, DT DaQuan Jones, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Dawson Knox, and CB Cam Lewis, get to know new Bills and Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli and wrap up our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series.

