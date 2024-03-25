Mock mocking or mock marveling: Brad Spielberger tosses a doozy to the Bills at 28

Free agency in the NFL has begun to slow down, draft preparation has begun to speed up, and that means it’s time for another edition of “Mock Mocking or Mock Marveling.”

Buffalo Bills fans understand that mock drafts are thought exercises. Very rarely are they intended to be predictive before the week of the actual NFL Draft is upon us, and mock drafts before free agency are especially volatile. They are intended to generate not just clicks, but also individual reactions to a multitude of different possibilities.

Mock drafts are also much better after free agency has slowed down. Prior to contracts being signed and trades being made, mock drafts can sometimes be exercises in fans yelling about which needs are more important using only their team’s first-round selection as ammunition. Thought exercises after needs have been partially or fully addressed can be of narrower focus. That makes mock drafts like the one we’ll use today of more value than previous ones because there are seemingly fewer possibilities for each team in the first round than there were three weeks ago.

Brad Spielberger published a mock draft on Monday, March 25 — and here’s who he had the Bills taking in the first round:

Round 1 - pick 28: AD Mitchell, WR, Texas Longhorns The Bills let wide receiver Gabe Davis depart to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, pivoting to a shifty, versatile slot weapon in Curtis Samuel whom the front office had familiarity with dating back to their shared time with the Carolina Panthers. The offense still needs a longer, vertical receiver with X-potential, and that is the profile of Texas’ AD Mitchell. Mitchell can win deep but also has suddenness out of his breaks on in-breaking routes, an additional skill set to Gabe Davis’ arsenal, and could be a perfect fit with Josh Allen.

This article series is titled “mock mocking or mock marveling” for a reason. It’s about the gut and initial reaction that I have to the player being selected for the Bills in the selected mock draft — and in this case, the coin lands on “mocking.”

The most surprising thing about the Mitchell selection here isn’t that he’s going to the Bills; it’s that his teammate Xavier Worthy went at pick 22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. In most mocks and rankings, the larger Longhorn receiver occupies a spot higher than his fellow Texas alum, though both are considered likely to be gone by the middle of the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The note that Spielberger makes about the X potential of Mitchell is especially well noted. With the departure of Gabe Davis, the Bills suddenly lack bodies that one would traditionally believe are suited to be a permanent fixture outside as an X receiver — a position that is typically defined by length, release package, body control, and the ability to work the vertically stemmed routes (out, corner, go, post, dig) well enough to open up the routes back to the quarterback when potentially isolated on the back side of the offensive formation.

If the Bills want to utilize Stefon Diggs in the slot more often in 2024 in an attempt to maximize the later years of his career, having a player they believe can carry the load of being an X receiver could be something the team is targeting in the draft. Free-agent signing Curtis Samuel certainly doesn’t project as that type of player based on his usage in Joe Brady’s offense in Carolina, or in his most recent stint with the Washington Commanders.

Mitchell’s most vocal opponents have targeted a lack of effort in some of his routes as a red flag in his prospect profile. When Mitchell said at the combine that he “never runs routes full speed” so he can run routes “the whole drive” and be in control, it furthered the stances of many of those critics. The effort questions come up again when discussing Mitchell’s yards-after-catch aptitude and blocking:

What cannot be denied is Mitchell's athleticism when he decides to unleash it. He's an elite-tier athlete in a year that features many of them:

What cannot be denied is Mitchell’s athleticism when he decides to unleash it. He’s an elite-tier athlete in a year that features many of them:

Adonai Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.98 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 8 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/c09xGIzxUh pic.twitter.com/H2EeaLzw8r — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Adonai Mitchell is one of the most polarizing receiving prospects in this year’s draft. If the Bills select him, the amount of homework they did into his perceived weaknesses may be key to unlocking his potential as a top target for their offense. For me personally, if I heard that name fall from Roger Goodell’s mouth at pick 28, I’d be excited about the potential. But I’d be more nervous, and that’s where my stance originates.

