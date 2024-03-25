Taron Johnson contract details: The NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback plays for the Bills

Earlier this offseason, we suggested that the Buffalo Bills could extend cornerback Taron Johnson in order to lower his cap hit. It took a little bit, but that’s exactly what the Bills did last week when they gave Johnson a new three-year, $31 million deal.
The contract numbers are in courtesy of Over The Cap, and unlike some of the other contracts this year, the Buffalo Bills maximized the among of cap space they pushed into the future. With Johnson about to turn 28 this offseason, the Bills are confident he can play at a high level for years to come.
Johnson’s 2024 cap hit was originally supposed to be $12.4 million, but that’s been lowered by almost $4 million to $8.448 million.
The Bills fully guaranteed the final year of his previous deal (2024) and the first year of the new deal (2025) for a grand total of $17.825 million. Part of that was the $7.25 million signing bonus and $1.125 million in guaranteed salary in 2024. In 2025, his $5.2 million salary and a $4.25 million option bonus are both fully guaranteed.
In 2026 ($8.1 million) and 2027 ($9 million) his salaries jump, but none of it is guaranteed at this point)
As is normal for a Brandon Beane contract, Johnson has a per-game active bonus ($30,000 per game up to $510,000) and a workout bonus ($150,000 through 2026 and $500,000 in 2027) in all the seasons of the deal.
After 2027, the Bills added multiple void years in order to spread out the cap hit. Johnson will be 32 by then, so it’s definitely possible he won’t see another extension. The dead-cap hits aren’t overly cumbersome if they decide to move on from the contract at an earlier time.
The deal makes Johnson the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL after topping Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. Moore’s three-year, $30 million extension was signed earlier this offseason.
Here are the yearly breakdowns:
2024
2021 prorated signing bonus: $1 million
2022 prorated option bonus: $1.5 million
2023 prorated contract restructure: $2.2125 million
Roster bonus: $500,000 (already paid)
New prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million
Workout bonus: $150,000
Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000 ($510,000 LTBE)
Base salary: $1.125 million (fully guaranteed)
Yearly cash: $9.535 million
Cap hit: $8.4475 million
2025
2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million
2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000
Workout bonus: $150,000
Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000
Base salary: $5.2 million (fully guaranteed)
Yearly cash: $10.11 million
Cap hit: $8.16 million
2026
2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million
2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000
Workout bonus: $150,000
Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000
Base salary: $8.1 million
Yearly cash: $8.76 million
Cap hit: $11.06 million
Dead-cap if cut: $7.75 million
Cap savings if cut: $3.31 million
2027
2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million
2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000
Workout bonus: $500,000
Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000
Base salary: $9,032,333
Yearly cash: $10,042,333
Cap hit: $12,342,333
Dead-cap if cut: $5.45 million
Cap savings if cut: $6,892,333
2028 VOID YEAR
2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million
2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000
2029 accelerated dead cap: $850,000
Dead-cap if not re-signed: $3.15 million
2029 VOID YEAR
2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000
Dead-cap if not re-signed: $850,000 (accelerates to 2028 if not signed)
Loading comments...