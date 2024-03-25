Taron Johnson contract details: The NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback plays for the Bills

Earlier this offseason, we suggested that the Buffalo Bills could extend cornerback Taron Johnson in order to lower his cap hit. It took a little bit, but that’s exactly what the Bills did last week when they gave Johnson a new three-year, $31 million deal.

The contract numbers are in courtesy of Over The Cap, and unlike some of the other contracts this year, the Buffalo Bills maximized the among of cap space they pushed into the future. With Johnson about to turn 28 this offseason, the Bills are confident he can play at a high level for years to come.

Johnson’s 2024 cap hit was originally supposed to be $12.4 million, but that’s been lowered by almost $4 million to $8.448 million.

The Bills fully guaranteed the final year of his previous deal (2024) and the first year of the new deal (2025) for a grand total of $17.825 million. Part of that was the $7.25 million signing bonus and $1.125 million in guaranteed salary in 2024. In 2025, his $5.2 million salary and a $4.25 million option bonus are both fully guaranteed.

In 2026 ($8.1 million) and 2027 ($9 million) his salaries jump, but none of it is guaranteed at this point)

As is normal for a Brandon Beane contract, Johnson has a per-game active bonus ($30,000 per game up to $510,000) and a workout bonus ($150,000 through 2026 and $500,000 in 2027) in all the seasons of the deal.

After 2027, the Bills added multiple void years in order to spread out the cap hit. Johnson will be 32 by then, so it’s definitely possible he won’t see another extension. The dead-cap hits aren’t overly cumbersome if they decide to move on from the contract at an earlier time.

The deal makes Johnson the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL after topping Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. Moore’s three-year, $30 million extension was signed earlier this offseason.

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2024

2021 prorated signing bonus: $1 million

2022 prorated option bonus: $1.5 million

2023 prorated contract restructure: $2.2125 million

Roster bonus: $500,000 (already paid)

New prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million

Workout bonus: $150,000

Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000 ($510,000 LTBE)

Base salary: $1.125 million (fully guaranteed)

Yearly cash: $9.535 million

Cap hit: $8.4475 million

2025

2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million

2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000

Workout bonus: $150,000

Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000

Base salary: $5.2 million (fully guaranteed)

Yearly cash: $10.11 million

Cap hit: $8.16 million

2026

2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million

2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000

Workout bonus: $150,000

Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000

Base salary: $8.1 million

Yearly cash: $8.76 million

Cap hit: $11.06 million

Dead-cap if cut: $7.75 million

Cap savings if cut: $3.31 million

2027

2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million

2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000

Workout bonus: $500,000

Per-game active bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000

Base salary: $9,032,333

Yearly cash: $10,042,333

Cap hit: $12,342,333

Dead-cap if cut: $5.45 million

Cap savings if cut: $6,892,333

2028 VOID YEAR

2024 prorated signing bonus: $1.45 million

2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000

2029 accelerated dead cap: $850,000

Dead-cap if not re-signed: $3.15 million

2029 VOID YEAR

2025 prorated option bonus: $850,000

Dead-cap if not re-signed: $850,000 (accelerates to 2028 if not signed)