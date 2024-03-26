Running back Damien Harris announces retirement from NFL

Damien Harris, who spent the 2023 NFL season as a member of the Buffalo Bills, announced his retirement via his Instagram page. He posted the information on Monday night.

Harris, who turned 27 in February, carried 23 times for 94 yards and a rushing touchdown with the Bills last season. He added two receptions for 16 yards receiving. The Bills signed him to take some of the pressure off quarterback Josh Allen in the red zone, as Harris’ bruising running style led to him amassing 20 rushing touchdowns over four seasons with the New England Patriots. However, Harris suffered a sprained neck during Buffalo’s Week 6 win over the New York Giants — an injury which led to his removal from the field via stretcher and ambulance. He was placed on Injured Reserve shortly thereafter and did not play another snap for the Bills.

Harris initially entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was selected 13 picks after the Bills drafted running back Devin Singletary in the very same draft. Harris had his best season as a pro in 2021, when he carried 202 times for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns with New England. In two regular-season games against Buffalo that season, Harris carried 28 times for 214 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Harris signed a one-year contract with the Bills last offseason, and he was a free agent at the time he announced his retirement. He and his wife welcomed their first child, a boy, earlier in March.