AFC East Roundup: A look back at recent mock drafts

A lot of the focus recently has been trying to predict who the Buffalo Bills will select with their first-round pick in the upcoming draft. While that is without doubt important to Bills Mafia, there are three other teams in the AFC East that are trying to prevent Buffalo from a fifth-straight division title.

The New England Patriots (third overall) and New York Jets (10th overall) are both well-positioned to draft a great player, while the Miami Dolphins (21st overall) get to look at the board before the Bills.

Let’s look at some of the recent mocks for the Bills and their AFC East foes to see who else is projected to land in the AFC East.

Pro Football Focus

New England Patriots: QB Jayden Daniels

New York Jets: OT Taliese Fuaga

Miami Dolphins: DT Johnny Newton

Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Mitchell

Ben Standig — The Athletic

New England Patriots: QB JJ McCarthy

New York Jets: OT Taliese Fuaga

Miami Dolphins: OL Graham Barton

Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Mitchell

Eric Galko — CBS Sports

New England Patriots: WR Briain Thomas Jr (after a trade back)

New York Jets: OT Taliese Fuaga

Miami Dolphins: DT Johnny Newton

Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Mitchell

Mike Tannenbaum — ESPN

New England Patriots: QB Jayden Daniels

New York Jets: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Miami Dolphins: C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Buffalo Bills: WR Xavier Worthy.

A couple themes really stick out these mock draft picks. As expected, New England seems to be looking for their new franchise quarterback with their top pick. There will be plenty of options available even if quarterbacks go back to back to start the draft.

Although offense is the flashy pick, the Jets need to protect Aaron Rodgers and picking the best offensive lineman available will do that. Down in Miami they lost a big piece of the defense with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins leaving in free agency — so the team shouldn’t waste any time in drafting his successor.

Lastly, we fully understand that the Bills need to find more weapons for quarterback Josh Allen. With the receiver class so deep, there certainly should be a great one still available near the end of the first round.