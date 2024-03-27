Former Bills CB Tre’Davious White signing with the LA Rams, per report

Cornerback Tre’Davious White is reported to be signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Adam Schefter shared that the contract has “a max value up to $10 million,” per sources shared with him.

Former Bills All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White intends to sign a one-year, $8.5 million deal with a max value up to $10 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.



His agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt confirmed the deal. More secondary help for the Rams. pic.twitter.com/86OwURUQ3V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

White, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft and has spent his entire career (seven seasons) in Western New York, was released by the Bills on March 13 as a post-June 1 cut — a move that saved the team $10.2 million in salary cap.

Over the past seven seasons, White has played in 82 games — starting all of them — and has 311 combined tackles with three sacks. He’s forced five fumbles and recovered four over his career, but it’s his passes defensed (68) along with his 18 interceptions that have earned him the reputation of one of the league’s best corners.

White spent most of the past two seasons on Injured Reserve. The All-Pro cornerback tore his ACL in a 2021 Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints. It was a year before he finally took the field again. After playing the final six games of the 2022 season, White was trying to regain his All-Pro form at the start of 2023. However, in Week 4, the 29-year-old White tore his Achilles tendon in a game against the Miami Dolphins once again ending his season early.

White is reported to have been spending time in Los Angeles during the rehab process and it was the Rams’ team doctor, Neal Attrache who performed his ACL repair surgery.

The news of White’s plans to sign with Los Angeles comes just days after Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that, despite cutting the corner back earlier this month, he hadn’t closed the door on bring him back to Buffalo.

Beane said the door is not closed on a Tre’Davious White return. Said they made him a post June 1 cut because it opened up an additional $4M down the road rather than just immediately cutting him. Wanted the flexibility #BillsMafia @WKBW — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 24, 2024

Pretty raw emotion from Sean McDermott on what his relationship with Tre'Davious White has been like over the years. Really powerful stuff. Great question from @MattParrino #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/530kNCub3R — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 25, 2024

Despite Beane’s statement, along with that emotional response (embedded in the tweet above) from head coach Sean McDermott when asked about his relationship with the cornerback, it looks like White will be playing on the west coast in 2024.