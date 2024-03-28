DT DeShawn Williams signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills welcomed the team’s newest player on Thursday morning, with veteran defensive lineman DeShawn Williams was signing a one-year contract to play with the Bills.

Ryan Talbot was first to break the news that Williams’ signing was imminent, heading to One Bills Drive after a season playing for the Carolina Panthers. In Williams, Buffalo lands another defensive lineman with recent starting experience.

Per source, DT DeShawn Williams is expected to sign with the #Bills.



Williams, 31, spent last season with the Panthers and started in 10 games. In 2022, Williams recorded 4.5 sacks in the month of December with the Broncos. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 28, 2024

The 31-year-old Williams is a well-traveled professional football player, having entered the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. Williams would spend three seasons with the Bengals before moving on and bouncing around several teams’ practice squads in 2018 (Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts). Williams would make his way back to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2019 before ending up in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders for their 2020 season.

That same year, Williams would again join Denver, this time making the team’s active roster and contributing on defense over multiple campaigns (2020-2022). During his final season with the Broncos, Williams turned in his best professional effort — snaring 4.5 sacks in the month of December alone, while on the season adding 37 tackles (21 solo), four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and three pass defenses.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Though Williams is 31 and carries the weight of an eight-year career in professional football, it’s reasonable to argue that he’s seen less wear-and-tear having spent several seasons as a practice squad player. In total, Williams is credited with stats in five NFL seasons, plus his stint in the CFL. As an NFL defensive lineman, Williams has started 44 of 66 total games played.

It should not go unnoticed that DeShawn Williams has connections within Buffalo’s defensive line room. He and Von Miller were teammates in Denver (2020-2020). Shortly after signing with the Bills, Williams tweeted a photo of Shaq Lawson and himself during their high school days in Central, SC. While Lawson remains a free-agent as of publishing, it’s clear the two share a bond and would welcome the opportunity to play together again.

As for what role the 6’1”, 295-pound Williams will play with Buffalo’s defense? That remains to be seen, but he shows promise as a player capable of playing significant snaps either as part of a rotation or in featured duty if called to the task.

DeShawn Williams has played different roles depending on defensive scheme, from outside as a defensive end or even inside as a nose tackle in 3-4 alignments, to tandem defensive tackle work as part of a 4-3 base alignment.