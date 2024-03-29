Buffalo Bills athletic training staff and equipment staff voted best in the NFL

The NFL held their annual meeting this week, and when the awards were given out, the Buffalo Bills training and equipment staffs were big winners.

Best in the @NFL!



Congratulations to our athletic training staff and equipment staff: https://t.co/cMj4SzObG7 pic.twitter.com/JhnNeR3HRU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 28, 2024

The Ed Block Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award honors the Bills’ staff, led by head trainer Nate Breske, for the attention to detail that they give the players throughout the season. The team’s athletic training staff has been recognized several times over the past year after their quick response and life-saving measures when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January 2023.

However, Breske said that being named Athletic Training Staff of the Year was as high an honor as any other they could receive.

“For us being honored and voted on by our peers, the other 31 athletic training staffs in the NFL. It’s a huge, huge honor,” he said. “It’s probably one of the biggest honors that we can receive.”

The Bills’ athletic training staff includes Breske, associate head athletic trainer Denny Kellington, and two assistant athletic trainers: Marissa Figueroa and Tabani Richards.

“Our job is to get players prepared, get them through whatever they have to get through and get them ready for practice,” Breske said — adding that, while he and his staff are honored for being recognized for their work, they are simply doing their job. It’s just that they are very good at that job. “In my opinion, we have the best staff in the league.”

As for Buffalo’s equipment staff, they won the New Era Equipment Staff of the Year award for the second time (the first being in 2019), joining the Green Bay Packers as the only two teams to do so.

Since 2015, New Era has been using a point system to keep track of the correct caps and sideline gear worn by players, coaches, and staff each week. They use the system to select the top staff in both the AFC and the NFC, and Buffalo’s equipment staff has proven that they are at the top of the game.

“It’s a great honor. We all work together, everyone’s on top of their roles and we’re ready for whatever is thrown at us,” director of equipment operations Jeff Mazurek said. “My staff does a really great job of making sure the players and everyone on the sideline has the right cap and the right gear.

Makurek, along with assistant director of equipment operations Spencer Haws and equipment assistants Kori Reblin and Austin Skobel, set the benchmark for creating a uniform sideline look with their use of New Era gear and caps. Whether it was Salute to Service, Crucial Catch, or just Game Day gear, the Bills’ sideline was always presented as a cohesive unit.