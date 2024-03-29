Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: MLB Opening Weekend

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

Major League Baseball officially opened their 2024 season this week after a brief jaunt through South Korea last week. We know Josh Allen is a San Diego Padres fan along with frequent interactions with the Toronto Blue Jays.

There isn’t really a “local” team to pull for, though a lot of folks my age watched players go from the Buffalo Bisons to the Cleveland baseball team. Now, of course, the Bisons feed the Toronto Blue Jays and Buffalo even hosted a few MLB games during the pandemic. Lots of New York Yankess fans are in WNY and it’s the only championships some of those fans have known.

I never really got into baseball. There are too many games to keep track of and I didn’t watch with my dad in the same way we carved out time to watch the NFL on Sundays. I played growing up, though, until the ball started moving on the way from the pitcher to the catcher. I used to hit the ball far. Then I couldn’t hit the ball.

Anyway, are you a big baseball fan to pass the time until football season?

Let us know in the comments section about the topic of the weekend or literally talk about anything else you want. It’s our weekend open thread.

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans. After a long week, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Use this thread to talk about... well, whatever it is you’d like to talk about. Maybe you’d like to share a cool story from your week.

Join the comments below!