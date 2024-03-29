Buffalo Bills to host WR Devontez Walker on pre-draft top-30 visit

With the 2024 NFL Draft set to unfold at the end of April, players are beginning to schedule visits with prospective NFL teams. Each NFL team is allowed to host 30 pre-draft visits, bringing draft prospects into their facilities to get a private, up-close look at what a potential pairing could mean, and more.

For the Bills, it’s no secret that they’re interested in adding talent to the wide receiver room — especially following Gabe Davis’ free-agency departure. On Friday, Tony Pauline was the first to share the news that One Bills Drive is hosting wide receiver Devontez Walker in Orchard Park, NY ahead of the draft. Walker’s visit marks the first dive into Buffalo’s top-30 schedule this spring.

According to @TonyPauline the Bills are scheduled to host UNC WR Devontez Walker for a Top-30 visit



Walker is someone with explosive speed that could give the Bills the vertical threat they need



Could be in play at pick #60#BillsMafia | #GoBills

pic.twitter.com/kz8pgAhgtZ — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) March 29, 2024

As Peter DiBiasi noted, the 6’1 1/2”, 193-pound Walker is a good-sized receiver with speed to burn — which is a trait the Bills and offensive coordinator Joe Brady could put to good use. In the early goings of this draft hype cycle, Walker’s name hasn’t been one often discussed with the Bills. That’s largely due to those conversations dealing with players the team could and should target with their first-round pick at 28.

While many are quick to point out how deep this year’s draft is at wide receiver, there’s still plenty to uncover about just who some of those players are making it such an enticing class. Devontez Walker profiles as a deep threat who “will excel running go routes, posts, corners and over routes” in the NFL, per Lance Zierlein’s analysis.

There’s an observed deficiency in his short-area game, especially when forced to make cuts. Some have pointed out that Walker will need to improve his ball-tracking at the next level, while working to better succeed at contested catches.

Walker’s NFL Scouting Combine numbers further illustrate his straight-line speed, with an official 4.36 40-yard dash, while posting a 1.54-second 10-yard split. He brings plenty of athleticism to the gridiron, tabbing a 40.5” vertical, and 11’2” broad jump.

There are plenty of case studies about receivers who live for the long ball. A low-percentage play — any receiver who improves a deep catch’s odds will always find a home with an NFL team. Will Devontez Walker find a landing spot with the Buffalo Bills? We’ll find out in a month’s time.