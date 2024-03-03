2024 NFL Scouting Combine Day 4 preview: Potential Bills targets to watch

The 2024 NFL Combine wraps up today with measurements and testing for the offensive linemen.

A total of 321 players (give or take based on those who’ve declined invitations) will try to increase their draft stock as they complete workouts, mental tests, and interviews in front of all 32 NFL teams.

The Buffalo Bills have 10 draft picks this year and will look to bolster their roster with young talent after coming up short in the playoffs last season. As such, there are some prospects I believe the Bills will have interest in, and in whom I’ll zoom in on during this week’s combine.

We’ll attack this year’s NFL Scouting Combine by the day, discussing the position groups featured during each relevant day. Here is the combine schedule for reference:

Day 1 — Thursday, February 29, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Day 2 — Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Day 3 — Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. EST: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Day 4 — Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. EST: Offensive Linemen

Day 4 - Sunday, March 3

Offensive Linemen

The Bills have a really deep offensive line room, so I don’t expect them to use any draft picks on one until late in the draft. Center Mitch Morse is getting older and has had some concussion problems, and they could look for a young center to groom behind him. However, the Bills value positional versatility in their linemen, and I’m guessing guys who have that late in the draft will get preference. Here are some guys I will be watching today at the combine:

Delmar Glaze (Maryland)

Versatile lineman who could catch on at the bottom of the Bills’ offensive line rotation, and someone who could provide depth at multiple positions and develop while he waits.

Hunter Nourzad (Penn State)

Nourzad is a rangy center who can back up Mitch Morse and be groomed to take over as a starter down the road.

Keaton Bills (Utah)

Besides how awesome it would be to see “Bills” on the back of a Buffalo Bills uniform, Keaton Bills has good size (6’4”, 316 pounds) for an interior offensive lineman — and he would be a good developmental prospect for the Bills.

Ethan Driskell (Marshall)

Driskell comes from a small school, but there is nothing small about this offensive tackle. He stands 6’8” tall and has tremendous physical gifts. The Bills look to draft athletes and physical specimens, if Driskell can show that he’s an athlete, not just a big body, I think he could be worthy of a late-round flyer.

After today, our next opportunity to learn about players’ measurables comes via pro days at various schools. Who’s stood out to you the most up to this point of the NFL Scouting Combine? Are there any O-line prospects you’re hoping to see the Bills target in April’s NFL Draft?