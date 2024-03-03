Report: Buffalo Bills to release running back Nyheim Hines

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are set to release running back Nyheim Hines later this week. The move would clear $4.66 million in cap space, which would inch the Bills closer to salary cap compliance with the 2024 league year inching closer.

Hines, 27, was acquired via trade from the Indianapolis Colts at the trading deadline in 2022. Buffalo dealt fellow running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round 2023 draft choice for Hines. In nine games with the Bills, Hines was a non-factor on offense, carrying just six times for -3 yards and hauling in five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. However, he made his impact as a return specialist, averaging 9.6 yards per punt return and 29.2 yards per kickoff return. Adding to his kickoff return numbers, Hines returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against the New England Patriots, including the opening kickoff of the game, just one week after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

Hines was expected to have a larger role in the offense in 2023, but an accident right before training camp led to a gruesome leg injury. Hines was idling on a jet ski when a friend crashed into him. Hines suffered a torn ACL in the accident. He spent the entire season on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

If Hines is released, that will leave the Bills with James Cook and Darrynton Evans as the only running backs under contract. The Bills have had several meetings with running backs at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, including Frank Gore Jr., Auric Estime, and Braelon Allen.