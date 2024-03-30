The most recent Super Bowl didn’t feature a kickoff return. It was a trend that permeated throughout the league, as last year featured the lowest kickoff return rate in the history of the NFL.
Well, starting with the 2024 NFL season, kickoffs will look vastly different for the Buffalo Bills and the other NFL teams, as the NFL’s owners voted to approve a hybrid kickoff for the upcoming season.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the NFL’s new kickoff policy and the other rules changes that will go into effect this year.
Recapping the new rules changes
During the NFL’s annual owners meeting, several new changes were approved by the league’s owners, including adopting the hybrid kickoff policy, punishing defensive players for hip-drop tackles, pushing back the league’s trade deadline, and rewarding coaches who win one of their first two challenges with a third challenge.
CB Tre’Davious White reportedly signing with Rams
The Bills moving on from Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White was “tragic in some ways,” according to Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott. Reportedly, White, who was released by the Bills earlier this month, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.
Bills add DTs Austin Johnson, DeShawn Williams
The Buffalo Bills brought in some depth pieces to the interior of their defensive line this week, officially signing defensive tackles Austin Johnson and DeShawn Williams on one-year deals. The Bills were low on numbers at defensive tackle coming into the offseason, but Williams and Johnson should provide some valuable depth for Sean McDermott’s defense.
Even more Bills News
How head coach Sean McDermott still hasn’t decided on who will be calling the plays on defense this year, speculation on who should serve as Buffalo’s captains, plus learn how Buffalo’s athletic training staff and equipment staff were honored during the NFL’s annual meeting, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
