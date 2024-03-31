Beginning with the No. 28 overall selection, the Buffalo Bills will have 11 selections in this April’s 2024 NFL Draft, and after the first waves of NFL free agency, the Bills have plenty of needs to address through the draft.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a look at the latest batch of mock drafts.

Latest NFL Mock Drafts

Catch up on which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, including hearing from various NFL Draft experts and pundits on who they think Buffalo should select at pick No. 28, why Buffalo needs to select a wide receiver in the first or second round, which wide receivers caught quarterback Josh Allen’s attention, a list of which players have met with the Bills’ brass on top-30 visits, and more!

Even more Bills News

Hear why Connor McGovern is excited to finally get his chance to start at center, why Erie County Executive Mark Pononcarz is upset at the lack of transparency regarding the cost of personal seat licenses at the new Bills stadium, and more!

