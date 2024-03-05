Post Day 1 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review: EDGE targets for Buffalo Bills

Continuing on our journey of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review series we stay on the defensive line to cover “edge” defenders. It’s a poorly kept secret that the Buffalo Bills continue finding themselves in need category at defensive end each offseason.

For this offseason, nothing has changed. Now more than a full season removed from a devastating knee injury, edge rusher Von Miller returns in what all of Bills Mafia hopes is a redemption tour. It would be nearly impossible for him not to improve on last season’s numbers (3 total tackles, 2 solo, 3 QB hits in 12 regular-season games). Beyond Miller, the team has Greg Rousseau entering his fourth season, and Kingsley Jonathan under contract.

They need help, and the right type of help, at the edges of the defensive line. Let’s dive back into the combine’s first day to see how some edge prospects fared.

If you missed any of the previous articles in this series find them here:

Here’s a list of draft picks that general manager Brandon Beane has used on edge rushers since he’s been at the helm for Buffalo (2018 draft-current):

2019 Draft: Darryl Johnson — Round 7

2020 Draft: A.J. Epenesa — Round 2

2021 Draft: Gregory Rousseau — Round 1, Boogie Basham — Round 2

Could Brandon Beane once again look for his star pass rusher in Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft? Let’s put it this way, I would be more surprised if he didn’t use a Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick on an EDGE player than if he did. The Bills need to add players at this position, and if the right player falls in the draft I would expect Beane to try his luck again.

Here are some prospects at the EDGE position that I think Buffalo could target after watching the NFL Combine.

For reference:

Day 1 = Round 1

Day 2 = Rounds 2 & 3

Day 3 = Rounds 4-7

Day 1 Considerations

Chop Robinson (Penn State)

Robinson showed out at the combine and showed off his insane athletic traits. If the Bills draft an EDGE player in the first round it will likely be Robinson. He possesses elite burst and explosiveness as a defensive end, but his lack of production in college makes him a polarizing prospect.

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 254 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (second)

10-yard split: 1.54 seconds (second)

Vertical jump: 34.5”

Broad jump: 10’8 (second)

Shuttle: 4.25 seconds (second)

Chop Robinson runs a 4.49 on his first attempt



pic.twitter.com/EVWr0NRUqS — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 29, 2024

Chop Robinson is a complicated eval. Only 8 sacks since 2022, but had 74 pressures over that span and a 20.9% pass rush win-rate in 2023. Potential game wrecker off the edge who really impressed today. pic.twitter.com/N6v4hZWmmS — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) March 1, 2024

Day 2 Considerations

Gabriel Murphy (UCLA)

Murphy is a Day 2/Day 3 fringe guy but I doubt he would make it to the Bills’ pick in the fourth round. So if they want to get him, they’d most likely need to select him in Round 3. Murphy graded out well with the “RAS” scoring system, and Buffalo has been fond of athletes who score well in this system.

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 247 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5”

Broad jump: 10’3”

Gabriel Murphy is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 184 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/42vwUzgHbR pic.twitter.com/vk7ZTlh8hb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

There's plenty of production on tape when you watch UCLA EDGE rusher Gabriel Murphy.



On the broadcast of today's NFL combine, Daniel Jeremiah & Charles Davis mentioned that they were particularly impressed with his Euro step coming off the edge.



Murphy's full combine workout ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L6Kv9huxqG — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) March 1, 2024

Day 3 Considerations

Myles Cole (Texas Tech)

Cole did himself some favors at the combine, testing well in every event he participated in. The late-round prospect would offer the Bills some athleticism to potentially see time on special teams, but also presents a developmental project with some juice to be a rotational player as an edge rusher.

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 278 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

Vertical jump: 35”

Broad jump: 10’

Myles Cole is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 8 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/c9JER8TsFD pic.twitter.com/ECM04vi6q8 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)

Kamara popped at the combine and showed off some explosive numbers for an edge rusher. He was very productive in college and added to his resume with an impressive showing last week. Kamara’s another Day 3 prospect who could add some promising talent to develop at the back end of Buffalo’s defensive end room, and even add some situational pass rushing in the near future.

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 248 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical jump: 34.5”

Broad jump: 10’3”

Mohamed Kamara is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.62 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 227 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/IeUNXahY8D pic.twitter.com/edwK3jfSPt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

In summary

The Buffalo Bills don’t have a gaping hole at the edge position, but there definitely should be some depth added. The free-agency options will be filtered through soon, but the draft provides some intriguing youth for Buffalo to consider.

If it were me, I wouldn’t be too keen on spending another early pick at the edge position, but some of the mid- to late-round options would be something to seriously consider.

Follow along as I review all positional groups from the NFL draft, with cornerbacks next!