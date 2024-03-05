The Buffalo Bills have long valued the versatility offensive lineman Ryan Bates brings to their team, with Bates stepping in and appearing at center and both left and right guard during his time in Buffalo.
But on Monday night, general manager Brandon Beane executed his first deal of the offseason, shipping Bates off to the Chicago Bears in exchange for an early fifth-round draft pick.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the Bates trade and the financial ramifications associated with the move.
Bills deal versatile OL Ryan Bates to Bears
In return for Bates, Buffalo will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bates still needs to pass a physical for the deal to be completed on March 13. Besides dealing away valuable depth along the offensive line, the move means Buffalo will carry a $4.006 million dead cap hit in 2024 while saving $1.433 million on the 2024 salary cap. The deal also means the Bills clear away $5.439 million off the 2025 salary cap.
Report: Bills releasing RB Nyheim Hines
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are expected to release running back Nyheim Hines, who missed the entire 2023 NFL season after suffering an injury in a jet ski incident.
State of the linebackers
Unlike last offseason — when there were plenty of questions about Buffalo’s linebackers, especially the middle linebacker spot with the departure of Tremaine Edmunds — the Bills enter this offseason knowing who their two starting linebackers are: All-Pro Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard. Catch up further on the state of Buffalo’s linebackers, including the development of Dorian Williams and Tyrel Dodson’s impending free agency.
Even more Bills News
How general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are facing new challenges heading into their eighth season together leading the Bills, see why Buffalo could “swoop in” and make a play for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and a run through the potential backup quarterback options for the Bills to consider.
