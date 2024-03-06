2024 NFL Draft: Analysis of WR Johnny Wilson’s potential with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a lot to figure out this offseason in terms of how to flesh out their roster. A big part of that will be the 2024 NFL draft in April. After the NFL Scouting Combine featured a stacked deck at receiver, it’s possible a few additional prospects have now vaulted themselves up the draft chart — far beyond where One Bills Drive may be comfortable trying to maneuver.

Johnny Wilson is an under-the-radar wide receiver the Bills could take a serious look at in the middle rounds (Bills have picks 129, 159, and 162 within that frame) of the upcoming draft. Wilson (an Arizona State transfer) was an important piece to the Florida State Seminoles in 2023, helping the team to their first 13-0 regular season since 2013.

Wilson is stout physically, standing 6’7” and 237 pounds. As for his combine numbers, Wilson ran an official 4.52 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split, and 4.11-second 20-yard shuttle; adding a 37” vertical, and 10’8” broad jump. Let’s see what the tape says about this Florida State Seminole receiver.

Johnny Wilson playing through contact

Here you get to see Wilson’s physicality and size on display. At the snap, Wilson catches the ball on a comeback route. Once the FSU wideout had the ball in his hands, he lowered his shoulder with the Duke corner coming up to make the tackle (before he got the first down). Wilson then showed his strength by carrying two Duke defenders forward as he got the first down.

Johnny Wilson creating space

Creating space at Wilson’s size sometimes be a struggle. On this play we see Wilson show the ability to do it though. He began his route by planting his right foot like he was going that way then froze and went left. Doing so created quite a bit of distance between the LSU corner (who is now in the trail position) and him. This resulted in an easy catch for Wilson.

When Johnny Wilson's covered, he’s not

One of the benefits of being 6‘7 as a wide receiver is that they’re never truly covered (tall corners are around 6’2). Pre-snap, Wilson was on the outside with the Hurricanes corner covering him. At the snap, Wilson turned then jumped up in the air, catching the back shoulder throw (with the corner right on him). This is an example of how even when the corner is in perfect position, height still rules the day.

Johnny Wilson gets off of press

One thing every receiver in the NFL has to deal with is press coverage. For this rep, as Wilson got into his route the corner began to press him. You see Wilson combat this by simply getting off of the press. In addition, once Wilson catches the ball, he didn’t waste any steps (which allowed him to run for more yards). Wilson then held on to the ball as he was hit from multiple different angles in traffic.

In summary

Wilson totaled 41 receptions, 617 yards, and a pair of touchdowns this past season. His production would have been more significant if Wilson wasn’t playing second fiddle to projected first-round teammate Keon Coleman. With a 6’7”, 237-pound frame, the potential to become a dangerous red zone threat is there.

Wilson can do a lot of things at the receiver position. He can beat press coverage, create space, make contested catches, and keep his stride when he catches the ball. He has also shown the willingness to lower his shoulder and get extra yards

So what are your thoughts about Johnny Wilson from viewing a few plays here? Could Wilson be a potential steal for the Buffalo Bills in the middle rounds?