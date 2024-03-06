Buffalo Bills re-sign G David Edwards to two-year, $6 million extension, per reports

While the Buffalo Bills traded versatile guard/center Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 fifth-round pick on Monday night, guard David Edwards is here to stay — as he signed a two-year, $6 million deal, per multiple reports.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston laid out the details and incentives for Edwards’ deal, which includes $2.95 million guaranteed with a $1.75 million signing bonus.

#Bills reach two-year, $6 million extension with David Edwards that includes $2.95 million guaranteed with $1.75 million signing bonus, salaries $1.2 million (guaranteed), $2.56 million annual $10,000 per game active roster bonus, up to $1.2M playtime incentive annual, $1.2M 2025… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 6, 2024

The 26-year-old Edwards spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams before joining Buffalo as a free agent in 2023, where he appeared in every game as a reserve and logged just 148 total offensive snaps. While the path to becoming a starter isn’t necessarily there with guards Connor McGovern and O’Cyrus Torrence both playing well last season, there’s no denying that Edwards has solid versatility and reliability and will likely fill Bates’ backup role well.

It’s not a league-shattering move, but it seems rather salary cap friendly and bolsters the depth for an offensive line that protects quarterback Josh Allen even further.