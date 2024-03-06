Buffalo Bills not retaining senior offensive assistant Mike Shula

On Wednesday, it was reported that Buffalo Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula is no longer under contract. Shula’s contract has expired and Buffalo has not made any moves to retain him, and he is no longer listed on the team’s website as a member of their coaching staff.

After playing quarterback for the University of Alabama, Shula entered the league in 1988 as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he has been on the coaching staff of eight different teams (two of them twice), Shula’s longest tenure with any one team was a seven-year period from 2011-2017 with the Carolina Panthers.

In 1990 he was named the Bucs’ quarterbacks coach, but after just a single season Shula signed with the Miami Dolphins, as a coaches assistant under his father, hall of famer Don Shula. In 1993 Shula spent a three-year stint as tight ends coach with the Chicago Bears before returning to Tampa Bay as an offensive coordinator. Beginning in 2000, Shula spent nine years as a quarterbacks coach for a combination of Miami, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina before taking on the role of offensive coordinator for the Panthers and then the New York Giants. Before heading to Buffalo, Shula spent two years with the Denver Broncos in the quarterbacks coach role.

As of yet, the Bills have not hired anyone in Shula’s place, nor have they added the senior offensive assistant title to anyone already on staff.