Buffalo Bills to release DB Siran Neal, per report

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane continue the difficult process of clearing cap space to become cap-compliant ahead of the new league year and free agency.

Following the news of the team’s decision to move on from former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, it was announced that defensive back Siran Neal is also set to be released. Per a tweet by Ian Rapoport, Neal “was due nearly $3M in base salary this season.”

More clearing cap space for the #Bills: They are releasing DB Siran Neal, source said, who was due nearly $3M in base salary this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2024

Neal joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018 as a fifth-round draft pick, and played six seasons for the franchise. In 97 games (of which he started one), Neal made 115 tackles (85 solo), four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits; adding five pass defenses, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one sack.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

While Neal’s defensive role with the Bills was primarily as a reserve, he made his mark on special teams. His production, especially on special teams, will not be so easily replaced. Head coach Sean McDermott often spoke of the important role Neal played for the team’s third phase — a job that often goes unnoticed as the television cameras follow the football after it leaves the foot of a specialist. Neal often made sure a return play was stopped before much damage could be done, either forcing the runner into a wall of tacklers, or making the stop himself.