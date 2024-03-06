 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills releasing C Mitch Morse, per report

Replacing the stoic Morse will be a true challenge — but the Bills now have to find a new anchor at center

By Matt Byham
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The hits keep on coming, now with the news that the Buffalo Bills are set to release center Mitch Morse, per a report by Mike Garafolo. Morse joined the Bills as a free agent in March of 2019 and played five seasons, making 77 starts with Buffalo.

It’s often impossible to quantify any offensive lineman’s worth through traditional NFL stats — where the less we hear of a lineman, the better. For Morse, his stoic presence as the anchor on the Bills’ O-line provided the offense with a steady hand and exchange between he and quarterback Josh Allen. But key among Morse’s contributions was as a mauler in the run game, specifically downfield clearing the way for quarterback Josh Allen.

As a captain, Morse brought a level-headed and introspective point of view to a team that prides itself on veteran leadership.

As for a plan to replace Mitch Morse, Ian Rapoport tweeted that the intention is “to move Connor McGovern to center this upcoming season.”

