Buffalo Bills to release CB Tre’Davious White, per report

It’s the end of an era for the Buffalo Bills, who parted ways with most of their initial roster rebuild that head coach Sean McDermott oversaw when he first joined the franchise.

In an unenvious position, general manager Brandon Beane was forced to relieve Buffalo’s roster of players who occupied significant salary cap space. This was due to the team’s large overage against the 2024 salary cap set at $255.4 million.

The latest to be shown the door is cornerback Tre’Davious White, who the team will designate “as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $10,2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2M in dead money.” — per a tweet by Adam Schefter.

More departures on Buffalo’s defense: Bills are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl CB Tre'Davious White, per source.



Buffalo will designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2M in dead money. His contract will remain on Buffalo’s… pic.twitter.com/akMrfC36px — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

Tre’ White joined the Buffalo Bills as a first-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was head coach Sean McDermott’s first-ever NFL draft selection — coming via a trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, originally holding the 27th overall pick, sent three picks (including that 27th pick) to the Bills for the opportunity to move up to Buffalo’s original draft slot at 10. With the 10th pick, Kansas City forever changed the franchise’s fortunes by selecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. At 27, the Bills landed White, who made an immediate impact in becoming the team’s undisputed shutdown CB1.

While the latter portion of White’s career with the Bills was marked by two severe lower-body injuries (ACL during 2021 season, Achilles during 2023 season), he will be remembered as one of the franchise’s best to ever play cornerback. Prior to his Achilles tear in Week 4 last season, White had begun to regain his pre-2021 ACL injury form.

In seven seasons and 82 games (all starts) with the Buffalo Bills Tre’Davious White made 311 tackles (242 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits; adding 18 interceptions for 210 yards, 68 pass defenses, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries (for 51 yards), one fumble return touchdown, and three sacks.

It’s a sad day at One Bills Drive, and the wound is bound to sting far longer among those in Bills Mafia. Tre’Davious White was all Buffalo all the time, from his Tre White Goalie Academy era, to his unforgettable moment picking up the opposition’s play sheet in a swirling wind storm. White’s personality showed as large as his talent. And his talent was second to none during his best seasons in a Bills uniform.

*Picks up loose paper*



**reads**



TRE WHITE GOALIE ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/uHj0XgjTA7 — WGR 550 (@WGR550) December 16, 2019

In his first four NFL seasons, White was twice a finalist for Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2019 seasons), a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2020 seasons), as well being voted first-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2019, and second-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2020.

This is a tough one for all of Bills Mafia, and a reminder of the difficult nature of an NFL career.

For now, let’s enjoy a few of Tre’s highlights over the years...

FREE PLAY FRIDAY: Tre White vs. Kansas City 11/26/17 pic.twitter.com/hWTTXHfad0 — Bills TD A Day (@BillsTouchdown) January 22, 2021

An interception in crunch time to lock up the win.



Tre White is balling and @DeionSanders is calling. pic.twitter.com/oLFXCBVoAe — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 27, 2017

17.59 MPH



That's Tre White's top speed on his interception return. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/UzttBBpyNa — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 10, 2018

Tre White Interception to seal the Bills victory pic.twitter.com/6WjvKZJ1Vc — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) September 22, 2019

Not only did I make a video on every interception Tre'Davious White had in 2019, I also put music in it as well. pic.twitter.com/QxqA5okciU — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) September 6, 2020

TURNOVER After coming up just short of scoring a TD, Nick Mullens is picked off for the 2nd time tonight, as Tre’Davious White snags the INTERCEPTION!!! San Fran could’ve cut the deficit to 10, but trail 34-17 late in the 4th on MNF. pic.twitter.com/C7vncbNQlV — Oracle Sports (@OracleSports1) December 8, 2020

Tre'Davious White with the interception in the end zone pic.twitter.com/B4or4O1xSU — Itzgoingviral (@Itzgoingviral) September 24, 2023